New Circular Connector Series from Amphenol is Cost-effective

SIDNEY, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Products Group, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a lightweight, high performance, small footprint, circular connector series that cost-effectively replaces high-cost connectors used in a variety of industrial markets needing high signal counts in a very small package. The Micro-B series utilizes a robust triple bayonet coupling that provides quick and positive locking, along with an internal EMI ground spring for excellent shell-to-shell conductivity at an affordable price.

Technical Specifications

Operating temperature of -55°C to +125°C

Dielectric withstanding voltage of 500 VRMS

Current rating of 3 to 5 Amps per contact

Durable up to 500 mating cycles

RoHS-compliant

Robust triple bayonet coupling

Tool-less and fast mating

This new circular connector series was designed for industrial applications like sensors, data and mobile communications, medical equipment and motor controls where electrical performance must be met with affordability.

The compact, Micro-B features high density insert patterns with size 22D contacts allowing for more circuits to be connected and a simplified termination process with tape and reel contacts. It offers tool-less and fast mating for ease of use in the field.

This RoHS-compliant circular connector series meets smoke, toxicity and flammability requirements and offers a high reliability connection for demanding applications.

Various mounting options are available including in-line and 2-hole flange mount configurations.

The Micro-B has an operating temperature of -55°C to +125°C, a dielectric withstanding voltage of 500 VRMS and a current rating of 3 to 5 Amps per contact. It is durable up to 500 mating cycles.

With Gray ZnNi plating, Micro-B can withstand up to 500 hours salt spray without corrosion detrimental to its operation.

