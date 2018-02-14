[October 03, 2017] New Evidence Points to Less Invasive Management for Women Suffering from Uterine Fibroids

The Journal of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons has released a publication led by Dr. Yelena Havryliuk and her colleagues from the Weill Cornell Medical College, "Symptomatic Fibroid Management: Systematic Review of the Literature." The authors set out to define the standard of care in treating symptomatic uterine fibroids (see the publication here). The authors conducted a 10-year systematic review with a meta-analysis1 that compared results across multiple studies and evaluated therapeutic approaches offering the most patient benefit. The authors assessed 143 articles between January 2006 and January 2016 which resulted in 45 papers qualifying a robust quantitative analysis. The results from hysterectomy trials were compared with those from uterine-preserving fibroid studies that included myomectomy, uterine artery embolization (UAE), laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation (Lap-RFA) and magnetic resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRg-FUS). The authors concluded that procedures with short or no hospital stay, low complication and reintervention rates, and high levels of patient satisfaction in controlling symptoms may become the first line approaches for treating uterine fibroids. Women's health issues have recently taken center stageand underpin major issues facing the U.S. healthcare system. Hysterectomies are the second most common women's surgical procedure in the U.S., with more than 400,000 inpatient surgeries performed annually. The overwhelming indication is symptomatic fibroids.2 Despite these numbers, many women put off treatment because of the invasiveness and observed risks. Studies have shown women desire a treatment that does not involve invasive surgery, preserves the uterus and preserves fertility3. The Lap-RFA procedure, also known as the Acessa® System, stood out in the publication. The Acessa procedure is a minimally invasive, uterine sparing option for women. Unlike many alternative interventions, Acessa can treat almost all sizes and locations of fibroids, including those outside the uterine cavity and within uterine walls. The procedure requires no cutting or suturing of uterine tissue, and patients typically go home the same day, experiencing minimal discomfort and a rapid return to normal activities. FDA approved in 2012, the Acessa System has been used to successfully treat more than 2,000 women. Dr. Havryliuk and her colleagues concluded that the Lap-RFA procedure was associated with low complication rates, minimal blood loss and low re-intervention rates. In addition, patients reported major improvement in their quality of life and symptom severity scores compared to reports of more traditional interventions, such as hysterectomy, myomectomy and UAE.

"Barriers such as negative coverage policies from commercial insurers that limit women's access to less invasive, appropriate and effective care continues to be a major issue in the U.S.," said Ryan Graver, vice president market access and reimbursement. "At Acessa Health, we are working with physicians and commercial insurers to expand women's treatment options. We believe this study continues to build on the body of evidence that the Acessa procedure should be a first-line therapy for women suffering from symptomatic uterine fibroids." About the Acessa System The Acessa System is the only radiofrequency ablation system cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CE marked for use of percutaneous, laparoscopic coagulation and ablation of soft tissue, including treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids under laparoscopic ultrasound guidance. It has been the subject of 21 peer-reviewed publications across 750 study patients. In January 2017, the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category 1 CPT code specifically for Laparoscopic Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation of Uterine Fibroids, paving the way for the Acessa Procedure to become the standard of care for as many as 30 million women in the United States. For more information, visit AcessaProcedure.com. About Acessa Health Inc. Acessa Health is a women's health innovator dedicated to advancing minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic fibroids. The company introduced the use of radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of uterine fibroids and is continuing to develop technologies that improve the lives of its patients. Acessa's headquarters are in Austin, TX. 1 Havryliuk Y, Setton R, Carlow JJ, Shaktman BD. Symptomatic fibroid management: systematic review of the literature. J Soc Laparoenosc Surg. 2017;21(3): e2017.00041

2 Wright JD, Herzog TJ, Tsui J, Ananth CV, Lewin SN, Lu YS, Neugut AI, Hershman DL. Nationwide trends in the performance of inpatient hysterectomy in the United States. Obstet Gynecol. 2013;122(2):233-41.

3 The Impact of Uterine Leiomyomas: A National Survey of Affected Women, Bijan J. Borah, PhD,1 Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA,2 Linda Bradley, MD,3 and Elizabeth A. Stewart, MD4, Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2013 Oct; 209(4): 319.e1-319.e20. (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4167669/) View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171003005575/en/

