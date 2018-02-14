|
|[October 03, 2017]
|
New Evidence Points to Less Invasive Management for Women Suffering from Uterine Fibroids
The Journal of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons has released a publication
led by Dr. Yelena Havryliuk and her colleagues from the Weill Cornell
Medical College, "Symptomatic
Fibroid Management: Systematic Review of the Literature." The
authors set out to define the standard of care in treating symptomatic
uterine fibroids (see the publication here).
The authors conducted a 10-year
systematic review with a meta-analysis1 that compared
results across multiple studies and evaluated therapeutic approaches
offering the most patient benefit. The authors assessed 143 articles
between January 2006 and January 2016 which resulted in 45 papers
qualifying a robust quantitative analysis. The results from hysterectomy
trials were compared with those from uterine-preserving fibroid studies
that included myomectomy, uterine artery embolization (UAE),
laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation (Lap-RFA) and magnetic
resonance-guided focused ultrasound (MRg-FUS). The authors concluded
that procedures with short or no hospital stay, low complication and
reintervention rates, and high levels of patient satisfaction in
controlling symptoms may become the first line approaches for treating
uterine fibroids.
Women's health issues have recently taken center stageand underpin
major issues facing the U.S. healthcare system. Hysterectomies are the
second most common women's surgical procedure in the U.S., with more
than 400,000 inpatient surgeries performed annually. The overwhelming
indication is symptomatic fibroids.2 Despite these numbers,
many women put off treatment because of the invasiveness and observed
risks. Studies have shown women desire a treatment that does not involve
invasive surgery, preserves the uterus and preserves fertility3.
The Lap-RFA procedure, also known as the Acessa® System, stood out in
the publication. The Acessa procedure is a minimally invasive, uterine
sparing option for women. Unlike many alternative interventions, Acessa
can treat almost all sizes and locations of fibroids, including those
outside the uterine cavity and within uterine walls. The procedure
requires no cutting or suturing of uterine tissue, and patients
typically go home the same day, experiencing minimal discomfort and a
rapid return to normal activities. FDA approved in 2012, the Acessa
System has been used to successfully treat more than 2,000 women.
Dr. Havryliuk and her colleagues concluded that the Lap-RFA procedure
was associated with low complication rates, minimal blood loss and low
re-intervention rates. In addition, patients reported major improvement
in their quality of life and symptom severity scores compared to reports
of more traditional interventions, such as hysterectomy, myomectomy and
UAE.
"Barriers such as negative coverage policies from commercial insurers
that limit women's access to less invasive, appropriate and effective
care continues to be a major issue in the U.S.," said Ryan Graver, vice
president market access and reimbursement. "At Acessa Health, we are
working with physicians and commercial insurers to expand women's
treatment options. We believe this
study continues to build on the body of evidence that the Acessa
procedure should be a first-line therapy for women suffering from
symptomatic uterine fibroids."
About the Acessa System
The Acessa System is the only radiofrequency ablation system cleared by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CE marked for use of
percutaneous, laparoscopic coagulation and ablation of soft tissue,
including treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids under laparoscopic
ultrasound guidance. It has been the subject of 21 peer-reviewed
publications across 750 study patients. In January 2017, the American
Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category 1 CPT code specifically
for Laparoscopic Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation of Uterine Fibroids,
paving the way for the Acessa Procedure to become the standard of care
for as many as 30 million women in the United States. For more
information, visit AcessaProcedure.com.
About Acessa Health Inc.
Acessa Health is a women's health innovator dedicated to advancing
minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic
fibroids. The company introduced the use of radiofrequency ablation for
the treatment of uterine fibroids and is continuing to develop
technologies that improve the lives of its patients. Acessa's
headquarters are in Austin, TX.
