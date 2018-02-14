[October 02, 2017] New Artificial Intelligence Podcast "Voices in AI" Now Available in iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices in AI, voicesinai.com, a series of in-depth interviews between Byron Reese and leading thinkers in AI, is now available as a podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud. Volume 1, a collection of seven episodes, was released today in partnership with argodesign. The seven guests featured are: Yoshua Bengio (Professor; author, Deep Learning), Oren Etzioni (CEO of [Paul] Allen AI Institute), Mark Rolston (argodesign), Jeff Dean (Google), Daphne Koller (Coursera), Nick Bostrom (Author, Superintelligence), Jared Ficklin (argodesign). "There is no more exciting topic on the planet than AI, and we are delighted to be part of the conversation about how this technology will change business… and the world. Voices in AI explores the philosophical implications of this technology, covering topics as far ranging as the impact of automation on employment all the way up to the possibility of conscious machines," says Byron Reese, the Publisher of Gigaom. He continues, "And we can't imagine a better launch partner for our first seven episodes than argodesign, which does trailblazing work in how to integrate this technology in our daily lives." Mark Rolston, Founder and Chief Creative at argodesign, is working to shape the new computing paradigm being ushered in by AI. "Through AI, we'll soon se a new stage of humanity that comes face-to-face with its own behavior, laid out in the cold truth of data. On personal, group, and societal levels, we will better understand the cause and effect of our lives. Could we become a better species? Or will we distort this new mirror with politics and bias? For designers, these are the questions of our time, and we're thrilled to explore the subject with Gigaom through Voices in AI, which brings together the seminal thinkers in the field." Published by Gigaom, Voices in AI is hosted by Byron Reese and serves listeners interested in the implication of AI beyond those of the daily news, who want to understand the metaphysical implications of AI as well as the practical ones. Fifty episodes have been recorded to date, and they will be released steadily over the next three months. Upcoming guests include, James Barratt, Manoj Saxena, Soumith Chintala, Pedro Domingos, Esther Dyson, Martin Ford, Stephen Wolfram, Hugo Larochelle, Tim O'Reilly, Nova Spivack and more. About Host Byron Reese

Byron Reese is the CEO and publisher of Gigaom, a technology research and analysis firm, dedicated to helping business leaders understand the implications of emerging technologies and their impacts on business, media, and society.

Byron's upcoming book is The Fourth Age: Smart Robots, Conscious Computers, and the Future of Humanity, and is set to be published in April 2018 by Atria, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. He is also the author of Infinite Progress: How the Internet and Technology will End Ignorance, Disease, Poverty, Hunger and War. For more information, contact Jessica Thompson at 512.745.1751, 178717@email4pr.com or visit the official website: http://www.voicesinai.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-artificial-intelligence-podcast-voices-in-ai-now-available-in-itunes-stitcher-and-google-play-300528755.html SOURCE Gigaom

