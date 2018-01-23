[September 28, 2017] New Kaseya Data Offers Deep Insights into the Technology and Processes of Successful, High-Growth IT Organizations

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced the results of its annual IT operations benchmark survey, which offers insight into the success drivers for IT groups at SMB and midmarket enterprises.

The survey, based on input from more than 900 respondents globally, compares IT department practices based on their IT management maturity level. The IT management maturity model, developed by Kaseya specifically for SMBs and midmarket organizations, consists of five levels: Reactive: Responding to individual user challenges and requests;

Responding to individual user challenges and requests; Efficient: Having a systematic approach to solving known issues and dealing with daily tasks;

Having a systematic approach to solving known issues and dealing with daily tasks; Proactive: Taking a proactive approach to IT management, automating repetitive tasks and many remedial actions;

Taking a proactive approach to IT management, automating repetitive tasks and many remedial actions; Aligned: Tracking and managing against SLAs of availability and performance expectations;

Tracking and managing against SLAs of availability and performance expectations; Strategic: Achieving IT operational excellence and taking a strategic role in driving business innovation. SMB and Midmarket IT Enterprises Find Themselves on Both Sides of the Maturity Spectrum, But Steady Move Towards Increased Maturity

According to Kaseya’s research, 83 percent of respondents classify their IT organization as being at one of the first three, less mature levels on the IT Management Maturity Model: Reactive, Efficient, or Proactive. At the opposite end of the spectrum, when compared to the 2016 survey, the number of high maturity companies increased by three percent (now 17 percent). This is the second year in a row that the survey results revealed a move up the scale – highlighting a steady, growing trend towards IT organization maturation. IT Success Metrics in Place Indicate a Strong Sign that a Company is Highly Mature on the IT Scale

Forty-six percent of companies with higher maturity levels (Strategic and Aligned) have formal service-level agreements (SLAs) in place that are mandatoy guidelines. In comparison, only 21 percent of all respondents have SLAs in place, and less than 10 percent of Reactive companies have SLAs. This trend continues when comparing companies that measure Mean Time to Recover (MTTR). Nearly 60 percent of the companies with higher maturity levels measure MTTR, but only 34 percent of all respondents and 22 percent of Reactive companies do so. The More Strategic the Organization the Higher Regarded the CIO and IT Department

Technology is a vital component of any business, and the survey showed the CIO’s role today is about more than just ensuring that company servers are up and functioning. The majority of respondents held the CIO in high regard, with 81 percent of the companies within the higher maturity levels (Strategic and Aligned) indicating that the head of the IT department influences C-level decision-making within the company. In contrast, only 76 percent of less mature companies believe IT has that level of influence. Other Highlights

Other highlights from Kaseya’s 2017 IT operations benchmark survey include:

Growth in Artificial Intelligence : Almost a quarter of “mature” organizations (Aligned and Strategic) use predictive analytics compared to only 4 percent of reactive companies;

: Almost a quarter of “mature” organizations (Aligned and Strategic) use predictive analytics compared to only 4 percent of reactive companies; Mature Organizations Leverage the Cloud : Half of the higher maturity level organizations expect to have deployed cloud services, PaaS, IaaS or SaaS. By comparison, only 35 percent of Reactive organizations plan to use cloud services;

: Half of the higher maturity level organizations expect to have deployed cloud services, PaaS, IaaS or SaaS. By comparison, only 35 percent of Reactive organizations plan to use cloud services; Security is a Priority Across the Board : 40 percent of organizations in all categories feel maintaining privacy and securing data is the top IT challenge in the coming year;

: 40 percent of organizations in all categories feel maintaining privacy and securing data is the top IT challenge in the coming year; Similar Priorities for Reactive and Strategic Organizations : Companies at both ends of the spectrum—Strategic and Reactive—reported the same 2017 priorities: Completing IT Projects on Time and also Reducing IT Costs;

: Companies at both ends of the spectrum—Strategic and Reactive—reported the same 2017 priorities: Completing IT Projects on Time and also Reducing IT Costs; Microsoft is the Cloud Service Leader: Microsoft is by far considered the cloud service leader by survey respondents, with Office 365 used by the majority. Amazon Web Services was right behind Microsoft. To download the full report go to: https://www.kaseya.com/resources/best-practices/it-operations-survey-2017 “One of the most important findings in our annual survey of SMB and midmarket enterprises and their IT practices is a significant year-over-year increase in the number of what we call ‘mature’ organizations. As companies of all sizes embrace modern tactics and leverage strategic new technology, such as the cloud, predictive analytics and advanced security, they become more ‘mature’ as an IT organization as a result,” said Taunia Kipp, global senior vice president of marketing for Kaseya. “The IT Operations Benchmark Survey is seen as a key resource for organizations across all levels of the maturity model to gauge their success against others, as well as offer insight into what makes the more mature organizations successful. This survey ‘opens the curtains’ offering visibility into the inner-workings of a variety of IT organizations—a strategic advantage to any sized company that would like to learn why some IT organizations succeed while others are more reactive.” About Kaseya

