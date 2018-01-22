[September 27, 2017] New Research Reveals Disconnect Between Consumer Expectations and Today's Shopping Experiences

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new quantitative research report sponsored by Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), there is a growing gap between today’s shopping experiences and consumer expectations. The independent survey of 4,000 consumers and retail professionals in the U.S. illustrates that customers want to expand the role of the store to combine the best aspects of online and in-store shopping. In fact, more than 77 percent of the consumers polled said that they want today’s disconnected shopping transactions to evolve into a unified omnichannel experience.

Despite consumer demand for seamless, channel-agnostic shopping, retailers have been slow to embrace solutions that deliver this experience. Only 20 percent of the retailers surveyed said that reducing friction between channels is a main priority for 2018. Furthermore, only 10 percent of retailers said they have an accurate view of inventory across their businesses – an essential part of delivering a seamless and consistent omnichannel experience. Perhaps as a result, over two-thirds (68 percent) of consumers who shopped across multiple channels reported a noticeable disconnect in service levels. Manhattan Associates, an omichannel commerce and supply chain leader, sponsored the online, quantitative survey of 2,000 retail professionals and 2,000 adult consumers across the U.S. to examine their perspectives on today’s top retail trends. The resulting report, titled How Today’s Retailer Priorities Align With Customer Expectations, is available today at http://www.manh.com/report The survey findings indicate that the establishment of online storefronts by traditional brick-and-mortar retailers has triggered a consumer desire for a more flexible shopping experience. The results also illustrate that consolidating online and in-store consumer experiences is proving to be an especially difficult task for today’s retailers, and many are struggling to provide a cohesive brand experience. “As a leading omnichannel solutions provider, Manhattan Associates conducted this research to help our clients gain a deeper understanding of modern shoppers’ expectations,” said Nicole O’Rourke, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Manhattan Associates. “Consumers are sending a clear message that they want retailers to equip their store and contact center associates with the tools and information they need to be able to deliver a seamless shopping experience across all channels.”

