|[September 26, 2017]
New Cybersecurity Report Shows Companies Are Alarmingly Unprepared to Deal with Ransomware Threats
Crowd Research Partners today released the 2017 Ransomware Report, which
shows that companies and government agencies are overwhelmed by
frequent, severe ransomware attacks, which have now become the #1 cyber
threat to organizations.
Commissioned by Cybersecurity Insiders, this new ransomware study is
based on a comprehensive online survey of 516 cybersecurity
professionals, providing insight into the latest ransomware trends
together with guidance on addressing the evolving ransomware threat.
The resulting 2017 Ransomware Report is the most comprehensive research
on the topic to date, revealing how corporate IT and security
professionals are dealing with the evolving ransomware threat, and how
organizations are preparing to better protect their critical data and IT
infrastructure.
"In many respects, ransomware is a game changer. It is incredibly easy
and inexpensive for cybercriminals to execute highly profitable attacks
on a global scale," said Holger Schulze, CEO and Founder of
Cybersecurity Insiders. "Many organizations are alarmingly unprepared
for the ransomware onslaught."
Report highlights include:
-
Ransomware is the fastest growing security threat, perceived as a
moderate or extreme threat by 80% of cybersecurity professionals. 75%
of organizations affected by ransomware experienced up to 5 attacks in
the last 12 months alone, 25% experienced 6 or more attacks. Only a
small fraction of respondents say they would pay the ransom or
negotiate with the attackers.
-
Email and web use represent the most common ransomware infection
vectors with employees opening malicious email attachments (73%),
responding to a phishing email (54%) or visiting a compromised website
(28%). From a solution perspective, the majority of identified
ransomware attacks were detected through endpoint security tools
(83%), email and web gateways (64%), and intrusion detection systems
(46%).
-
Security professionals rank user awareness training the most effective
tactic to prevent and block ransomware (77%), followed by endpoint
security solutions (73%), and patching of operating systems (72%) as
preventive approaches to ransomware threats. 51% are only slightly to
moderately confident of their organization's ransomware defense.
-
A majority (54%) say they could recover from a successful ransomware
attack within a day, while 39% estimate it will take more than one day
to a few weeks to recover. Speed of recovery is absolutely
mission-critical as business cost escalates with every hour the
business cannot fully operate.
Download te complete report here: https://www.cybersecurity-insiders.com/portfolio/2017-ransomware-report/
