[September 26, 2017] New Executive Search Video Series Reveals the Secrets to Making a Great Executive Hire

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new series of online videos by executive search firm Arnold Partners provides practical knowledge for executives, founders, and HR leaders looking to hire the highest caliber C-suite executives. The videos focus on how to improve the outcome of executive search by engaging the right search partner. Retaining a search partner is a common practice for both companies and nonprofits seeking to make an executive-level hire; however, only about 70% of retained searches get completed, according to search industry publications. Regardless of whether the search is completed or not, the organization typically pays 100% of the fee. "Engaging a search partner is an important and expensive decision that ideally leads to making a hire that adds tremendous value to a company. But little information on the process is available, and a lot of mistakes are made. Either the search is not completed, or a less-than-stellar executive ends up getting hired," said Dave Arnold, founder of Arnold Partners, the leading independent executive search firm for technology companies looking to hire CFOs, which is based in Silicon Valley. "A major reason for failure is that CEOs and hiring managers aren't asking the right questions when selecting a search partner." Stories Provide Expert Advice on Finding the Right Search Partner and Executive Hire In five professionally-produced videos, Arnold tells stories that reveal thesubtle inner workings of the search process based on his 25 years of experience in the competitive and high-pressure search industry. In "Successful Executive Search (part 1 and 2)," Arnold discusses what questions organizations should ask when choosing a search partner. In "The Moonshot, Why Your Executive Search Partner Should Shoot for the Moon," Arnold talks about attracting a candidate who is slightly out of the client's league. Arnold was recently told by a prospective client that he was the only executive search consultant out of ten willing take a moonshot. His story had a happy ending: he was engaged and the moonshot was landed. In "Headhunters vs. Search Consultants," Arnold discusses the difference between a "headhunter" and the "search consultant" who serves as a management consultant that contributes value to each stage of the search process.

The "Executive Interview Questions" video pinpoints the questions that one of the most successful venture capitalists of all time asks executive candidates, and the importance of reference checking. A sixth video, "Executive Networking," provides tips for job seekers at all levels of the corporate ladder on how to network into a new career opportunity. About Arnold Partners Based in Silicon Valley, Arnold Partners specializes in recruiting exceptional CFOs and Board Members for technology companies located in tech hubs across the U.S. As a result of its extensive network, experience and process, Arnold Partners has established a reputation of success. Their placed CFOs have helped create over $11B in value in terms of market capitalization and merger and acquisition (M&A) exits since 2009. Dave Arnold is a sought-after voice for the tech and CFO communities and has been cited in Fortune, Silicon Valley Business Journal, USA Today, Money Magazine, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and a host of prominent, on-line career and CFO resource publications. He has also been a featured speaker and panelist at CFO-related conferences including FEI, ABFO, and BDO Roundtables. Video Links

Access videos at: https://www.arnoldpartners.com/videos CONTACT: Patti Bond, Bond Marketing Communications, 831-345-7321, 177931@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-executive-search-video-series-reveals-the-secrets-to-making-a-great-executive-hire-300525787.html SOURCE Arnold Partners

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]