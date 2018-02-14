[September 26, 2017] New Cloudera Foundation Will Use Data Analytics and Machine Learning to Improve People's Lives

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATA DATA -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud, underscored its commitment to supporting the use of big data for social good today by announcing the creation of its new corporate philanthropic organization, the Cloudera Foundation. The Foundation will be spearheaded by Executive Director, Claudia Juech, who joins the Cloudera Foundation from The Rockefeller Foundation, where she led the first phases of the programmatic pipeline as an associate vice president and managing director for Strategic Insights. Her work led to the implementation of initiatives such as a $130 million plan to reduce food waste and improve food security in developing countries and the U.S. Realizing the Potential of Big Data for Social Good The volume of data we produce every second is growing exponentially, and includes data types as diverse as mobile phone usage, public records or sensor data. Wikibon estimates that data production will be 44 times greater in 2020 than it was in 2009. We are also increasingly able to analyze this data in new ways. According to Ventana Research 94% of Hadoop users perform analytics on large volumes of data not possible before, 88% analyze data in greater detail, and 82% can now retain more of their data. Currently, companies are leading the way in using big data to operate more efficiently, detect risks earlier and increase profits. Most non-profit organizations, activists and social entrepreneurs have just begun to adopt big data approaches to address some of the world's most pressing problems such as poverty, pandemics or human trafficking but see big data more and more as an enabler of empirically based problem-solving. "In the commercial world, tools like big data, analytics and machine learning are literally changing the way that companies work. Finance, healthcare, agriculture and energy have all been transformed by their ability to capture and analyze data at scale. As a category leader, we are convinced that the same transformation should happen in promoting social good. The Cloudera Foundation is driven to help people on a global scale. I am very pleased to welcome Claudia, with her considerable experience and her expertise, to lead this commitment," said Mike Olson, founder, chairman of the board, and chief trategy officer at Cloudera. "We are proud of the philanthropic work that our employees have done with the Cloudera Cares program as well as our work with the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) and CAP, Cloudera Academic Partnership where we have donated curricula and software to more than 100 universities globally. We will build on these programs with the Cloudera Foundation as well as take on new global opportunities." Based in Palo Alto, the Cloudera Foundation will look globally and across sectors to identify large-scale opportunities and projects where the application of advanced data analytics and machine learning can change people's lives for the better. "Cloudera, as a leading tech company, through the Cloudera Foundation, is committed to contributing its expertise in big data to find solutions to problems people face around the globe today. There is no other foundation right now that focuses exclusively on using data analytics and machine learning to advance solutions to these issues," said Claudia Juech, Executive Director, Cloudera Foundation. "I am excited about launching a bigger platform for the work Cloudera staff has started with Cloudera Cares and to work with my colleagues to have a positive impact on many more people. I look forward to working with non-profit organizations, other foundations, as well as people in academia, policy, and the corporate world, to realize the full potential of big data in an ethical and fair way for the benefit of people everywhere."

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com. Connect with Cloudera

Cloudera and associated marks and trademarks are registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Cloudera's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form S-1 Registration Statement, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Cloudera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cloudera-foundation-will-use-data-analytics-and-machine-learning-to-improve-peoples-lives-300525612.html SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

