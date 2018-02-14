|
New Stratasys 3D Printing Solution for Eyewear Aims to Get Frames to Market One Year Faster
From initial design concept to display on the store shelf, a new
eyeglass-frame design takes about 18 months, using traditional
development techniques, according to Stratasys (News - Alert) eyewear customers. Large
eyewear manufacturers may create up to 150 new frame designs weekly (or
thousands of new frames per year). Imagine cutting up to 15 months
from the development and production cycle of every frame and shrinking
time-to-market to eight weeks or less.
The Stratasys VeroFlex Rapid Prototyping Eyewear Solution offers eyewear manufacturers the ability to lead with the latest market trends, deliver products over a year quicker, and improve salability of their products (Photo: Stratasys)
That's what's possible, say pioneering companies that tested a new
eyewear rapid prototyping solution introduced today from Stratasys
(Nasdaq: SSYS), a global leader in applied additive technology
solutions. Stratasys developed the VeroFlex
Rapid Prototyping Eyewear Solution to help manufacturers
dramatically improve time-to-market and cost-efficiency.
The new solution combines Stratasys' unique J750
Multi-color, Multi-material 3D Printer with, VeroFlex, a new
specially formulated 3D printing material for eyewear rapid prototyping
needs. VeroFlex offers a unique combination of stiffness and
flexibility, essential for a wide range of prototyping requirements.
From initial concept iterations to complex multi-color and advanced
texture models, to precise functional models for performance testing,
VeroFlex offers a more durable and flexible material for demanding
internal tests prior to tooling and production. This provides eyewear
manufacturers the ability to deliver products over a year fasterand
lead with the latest market trends, while improving salability of its
products.
"The eyewear market continues to expand, driven by new technologies,
demand for customization and growing addressable markets," says Mike
Vasquez, founder and CEO at the digital manufacturing consultancy,
3Degrees. "As the industry seeks to maximize its opportunity, Stratasys'
prototyping solutions for frames and eyewear accessories -- which can
cut time-to-market by upwards of 80 percent -- will be an attractive
solution that is able to deliver immediate value for users looking to
make parts with a high degree of mechanical function and appearance."
For functional performance testing, the Stratasys VeroFlex material
stands up to key eyewear-maker evaluation, including drop tests,
lens-mounting, stress tests and wearability tests.
When used for design verification, the Stratasys VeroFlex material
offers ultimate realism enabled by combining six new VeroFlex materials
(Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, White, Black, and Clear), and the ability to
create and mix solid, opaque, transparent and color shades in addition
to simulating true-to-life textures such as wood grains, leather,
stitching, bone, carbon-fiber, and photo-realistic images.
For more information, visit the Stratasys VeroFlex
Rapid Prototyping Eyewear Solution webpage.
Photos for the Stratasys VeroFlex Rapid Prototyping Eyewear Solution are
available in the Stratasys newsroom.
Want to know more? See Stratasys at the TCT Show on Stand D30, Hall 3
at the NEC (News - Alert) Birmingham, September 26th - 29th.
Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) is a global leader in applied additive
technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive,
Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep
and ongoing focus on customers' business requirements has fueled
purposeful innovations-1,200 granted and pending additive technology
patents to date-that create new value across product lifecycle
processes, from design prototypes to manufacturing tools and final
production parts. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and
expertise-advanced materials; software with voxel level control;
precise, repeatable and reliable FDM and PolyJet 3D printers;
application-based expert services; on-demand parts and industry-defining
partnerships-works to ensure seamless integration into each customer's
evolving workflow. Fulfilling the real-world potential of additive,
Stratasys delivers breakthrough industry-specific applications that
accelerate business processes, optimize value chains and drive business
performance improvements for thousands of future-ready leaders around
the world.
Corporate Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel.
Online at: www.stratasys.com,
http://blog.stratasys.com and
LinkedIn.
Stratasys is a registered trademark and PolyJet, J750, VeroFlex Rapid
Prototyping Eyewear Solution and the Stratasys signet are trademarks of
Stratasys Ltd. and or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other
trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in
this press release relating to Stratasys' beliefs regarding the benefits
consumers will experience from the VeroFlex Rapid Prototyping Eyewear
Solution are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current
expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on
current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even
abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys'
business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or
implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers
will not perceive the benefits of the VeroFlex Rapid Prototyping Eyewear
Solution to be the same as Stratasys does; and other risk factors set
forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Stratasys' most recent Annual
Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC (News - Alert)) on March 9, 2017. Stratasys is under no obligation (and expressly
disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of
the SEC
