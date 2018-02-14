[September 25, 2017] New Atellica™ Solution, Advanced Diagnostics Analyzers from Siemens Healthineers, Now Available for Sale

Siemens (News - Alert) Healthineers announced today the CE Mark and global commercial availability of its Atellica™ Solution-flexible, scalable, automation-ready immunoassay and chemistry analyzers. The solution is now available across the globe in Europe, the United States, South America and Asia3. The Atellica Solution provides laboratory diagnostics professionals control and simplicity so they can spend more time driving outcomes and less time on operations. "The launch of the game-changing Atellica Solution revolutionizes sample management and provides customers with unprecedented flexibility to future-proof their labs," said Franz Walt, President of Laboratory Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. "The Atellica Solution was developed through extensive market research with laboratory professionals around the world. The result is a ground-breaking solution that provides simplified workflow, tighter control, and more time to focus on driving better business and clinical outcomes." The Atellica Solution is comprised of sample management, as well as immunoassay and chemistry analyzers, and is an excellent fit for mid-and high-volume labs. It delivers unprecedented flexibility to adapt to changing testing needs and space constraints. The solution can combine up to 10 components into more than 300 customizable configurations-including linear, L and U shapes. It can operate as a stand-alone system or connect to Aptio® Automation to provide a comprehensive, multidisciplinary testing solution that could include clinical chemistry, immunoassay, hemostasis, hematology, and plasma protein analyzers. Further, with an immunoassay analyzer that runs up to 440 tests per hour2, the Atellica Solution delivers industry-leading productivity per square meter1. One key feature is the Atellica Magline™ Transport, the patented bi-directional, magnetic transport technology that is 10 times faster than conventional sample conveyors, and provides innovative and unique sample management capabilities. The transport technology, together with a multi-camera vision system, intelligent sample rouing, and automatic quality control (QC) and calibration, give laboratories independent control over every individual sample-from routine to STAT-to deliver rapid, high quality patient results to clinicians. The Atellica Solution simplifies laboratory operations through intelligent sample management. It can process more than 30 different sample container types, including pediatric and tube-top sample cups that can be aspirated from the primary tube. Further, by using the same reagents and consumables across different analyzer configurations, laboratories can streamline inventory and deliver consistent patient results no matter where patients are tested. "The Atellica Solution offers us technological tools we have been waiting for a long time," said Dr. Jose Luis Bedini, Head of the Core Lab Operative Area, Hospital Clínic Barcelona. "Our experience and expectations as laboratory professionals have materialized into something real. We finally see something really new for the central laboratories that will fulfill our technical and workflow requirements."

Powering the Atellica Solution is a comprehensive menu of 170 assays3, including 10-minute turnaround times for key cardiac, reproductive and thyroid tests, with 50 more assays in the pipeline. The immunoassay analyzer features a patent-pending dual incubation ring design, temperature and humidity controls of the reaction environment, powerful magnets for relevant particle separation and robust washing protocols-all of which enable delivery of rapid, high precision results. The Atellica Solution is engineered for reliability, offering remote-access monitoring, self-recovery and many service innovations designed to maximize uptime. It is a strategic goal of Siemens Healthineers to support healthcare providers worldwide to meet their challenges and excel in their respective environments. With offerings such as the Atellica Solution, Siemens Healthineers helps lab professionals simplify their operations so they can focus on driving better business and clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.siemens.com/atellicasolution 1 Dependent upon text mix.

2 Versus leading IVD market competitors.

3 Product availability varies by country. Siemens Healthineers is the separately managed healthcare business of Siemens AG (News - Alert) enabling healthcare providers worldwide to meet their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments. A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its digital health services and enterprise services. To help customers succeed in today's dynamic healthcare marketplace, Siemens Healthineers is championing new business models that maximize opportunity and minimize risk for healthcare providers. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.5 billion and profit of over €2.3 billion and has about 46,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens.com/healthineers. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170925005068/en/

