[September 25, 2017]
New Atellica™ Solution, Advanced Diagnostics Analyzers from Siemens Healthineers, Now Available for Sale
Siemens Healthineers announced today the CE Mark and global commercial
availability of its Atellica™ Solution-flexible, scalable,
automation-ready immunoassay and chemistry analyzers. The solution is
now available across the globe in Europe, the United States, South
America and Asia3.
The Atellica Solution provides laboratory diagnostics professionals
control and simplicity so they can spend more time driving outcomes and
less time on operations.
"The launch of the game-changing Atellica Solution revolutionizes sample
management and provides customers with unprecedented flexibility to
future-proof their labs," said Franz Walt, President of Laboratory
Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. "The Atellica Solution was developed
through extensive market research with laboratory professionals around
the world. The result is a ground-breaking solution that provides
simplified workflow, tighter control, and more time to focus on driving
better business and clinical outcomes."
The Atellica Solution is comprised of sample management, as well as
immunoassay and chemistry analyzers, and is an excellent fit for mid-and
high-volume labs. It delivers unprecedented flexibility to adapt to
changing testing needs and space constraints. The solution can combine
up to 10 components into more than 300 customizable
configurations-including linear, L and U shapes. It can operate as a
stand-alone system or connect to Aptio® Automation to provide a
comprehensive, multidisciplinary testing solution that could include
clinical chemistry, immunoassay, hemostasis, hematology, and plasma
protein analyzers. Further, with an immunoassay analyzer that runs up to
440 tests per hour2, the Atellica Solution delivers
industry-leading productivity per square meter1.
One key feature is the Atellica Magline™ Transport, the patented
bi-directional, magnetic transport technology that is 10 times faster
than conventional sample conveyors, and provides innovative and unique
sample management capabilities. The transport technology, together with
a multi-camera vision system, intelligent sample rouing, and automatic
quality control (QC) and calibration, give laboratories independent
control over every individual sample-from routine to STAT-to deliver
rapid, high quality patient results to clinicians.
The Atellica Solution simplifies laboratory operations through
intelligent sample management. It can process more than 30 different
sample container types, including pediatric and tube-top sample cups
that can be aspirated from the primary tube. Further, by using the same
reagents and consumables across different analyzer configurations,
laboratories can streamline inventory and deliver consistent patient
results no matter where patients are tested.
"The Atellica Solution offers us technological tools we have been
waiting for a long time," said Dr. Jose Luis Bedini, Head of the Core
Lab Operative Area, Hospital Clínic Barcelona. "Our experience and
expectations as laboratory professionals have materialized into
something real. We finally see something really new for the central
laboratories that will fulfill our technical and workflow requirements."
Powering the Atellica Solution is a comprehensive menu of 170 assays3,
including 10-minute turnaround times for key cardiac, reproductive and
thyroid tests, with 50 more assays in the pipeline. The immunoassay
analyzer features a patent-pending dual incubation ring design,
temperature and humidity controls of the reaction environment, powerful
magnets for relevant particle separation and robust washing
protocols-all of which enable delivery of rapid, high precision results.
The Atellica Solution is engineered for reliability, offering
remote-access monitoring, self-recovery and many service innovations
designed to maximize uptime.
It is a strategic goal of Siemens Healthineers to support healthcare
providers worldwide to meet their challenges and excel in their
respective environments. With offerings such as the Atellica Solution,
Siemens Healthineers helps lab professionals simplify their operations
so they can focus on driving better business and clinical outcomes.
For more information, please visit: www.siemens.com/atellicasolution
1 Dependent upon text mix.
2 Versus leading
IVD market competitors.
3 Product availability varies by
country.
Siemens Healthineers is the separately managed healthcare
business of Siemens AG enabling healthcare providers worldwide to meet
their current challenges and to excel in their respective environments.
A leader in medical technology, Siemens Healthineers is constantly
innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of
diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and
molecular medicine. Siemens Healthineers is also actively developing its
digital health services and enterprise services. To help customers
succeed in today's dynamic healthcare marketplace, Siemens Healthineers
is championing new business models that maximize opportunity and
minimize risk for healthcare providers. In fiscal 2016, which ended on
September 30, 2016, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €13.5
billion and profit of over €2.3 billion and has about 46,000 employees
worldwide. Further information is available at www.siemens.com/healthineers.
