|
|[September 25, 2017]
|
New Artificial Intelligence Platform - Pipeline - Aims to Aid Businesses in Gender Equity Pursuit
Pipeline,
an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS (News - Alert) platform engineered to stop
unconscious bias in the workplace and increase financial performance,
today launched its proprietary v.1 platform focused on helping
businesses understand the economic opportunity available to them through
gender equity.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170925005457/en/
The Pipeline Dashboard™ provides a rollup view of powerful metrics along with actionable recommendations organizations can internally pursue to achieve gender equity within their workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Few debate whether gender equity is an issue, but most agree it's an
opportunity," said Katica
Roy, CEO and founder of Pipeline. "Employees need to better
understand their worth and continue to find ways to fulfill their roles,
and organizations need to get smarter about the benefits of investing in
their people in new, meaningful, consistent ways. Pipeline drives this
mission, while also delivering improved financial performance and
positively impacting nearly every organizational success measure."
Pipeline's SaaS platform uses AI to assess, address and action toward
the additional $4.3 trillion in GDP created by fixing a system plagued
by gender inequity1.
What Pipeline Addresses
The U.S. is less than 3 years from a 5 million worker shortage2
- and women are leaving the workforce in significant numbers.
Many organizations have signed pledges for gender equality and 78
percent of CEOs have stated gender equality is a top 10 business
priority; yet only 22 percent of employees state gender diversity is
regularly measured and shared within their workplace3. The
truth is, operationalizing gender equity is complicated.
"Pipeline enables organizations to make good on their pledges and
improve financial performance as well," said Roy. "We work with our
customers to identify and better understand their unique, data-driven
path toward gender equity, then make that awareness actionable through
Pipeline's artificial intelligence, ultimately delivering a projected
economic value, as well as other organizational improvements."
How Pipeline Works
Using real-time data and reporting, the Pipeline Plaform™ allows
business leaders to visualize and actualize how equity in the workplace
affects their financial metrics.
"The robust, data-driven platform is designed for businesses who care
both about the bottom line and the people delivering it," said Stefan
Ramsbott, chief technology officer and co-founder, Pipeline. "Through
direct integration with the customer's cloud-based human capital
management system, Pipeline is able to analyze data based on a series of
triggered events and make recommendations that support improved
financial performance for the organization, as well as growth for the
individual."
A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™ serves customers by:
-
Pairing improved gender equity with financial metrics
-
Providing a clear view of the timeline for investment and projected
returns
-
Personalizing customer success benchmarks with current state v.
projected outcomes
-
Delivering real-time support
What Businesses Can Expect
"Pipeline's primary research indicates for every 10 percent increase in
gender equity, companies experience up to a 2 percent improvement in
revenue," said Stefanie Johnson, associate professor, organizational
leadership and information analytics, University of Colorado, Boulder.
In a study of 4,000 companies across 29 countries4, Pipeline
determined the incredible economic opportunity awaiting businesses and
employees, and its technical, tangible touchpoints help decision-makers
communicate the value. Customers can expect Pipeline's white-glove
service, including these components:
-
Pipeline Dashboard™: provides a rollup view of actionable
recommendations to achieve gender equity
-
Pipeline Score™: extends organizational equity pledge by illuminating
commitment to eradicating bias
-
Easy Onboarding: seamlessly integrates with existing cloud-based
HCM/CRM systems to drive expedited and increased adoption
Pipeline also gives both leadership and employee teams a shared
understanding and ability to address what unconscious bias might be
weighing down company performance.
Why Pipeline Is Needed
While Pipeline's AI platform makes gender equity initiatives achievable
within organizations, all voices are needed to drive the change that can
achieve gender equity for this generation and the many to come.
Roy stated: "Changing the narrative around gender equity is the first
step to improving an organization's business outcomes, and it also
better serves the individual, the household, and increases the economic
pie for everyone. Diversity and inclusion have long been a priority for
many C-suites across markets, categories and company size; it is a
complex issue with innumerable data points difficult to understand and
apply for good. We need to fix
the leaky pipeline."
A recent World Economic Forum study determined gender equality and,
therefore, gender equity, in its current trajectory, is 158 years away
in North America. A quickened pace and progress toward gender equity now
can help alleviate and even eradicate several bilateral issues including:
-
Correcting the social security saving gap
-
Reducing poverty levels
-
Shaping the future of education
-
Decreasing national levels of debt
-
Increasing the level of innovation
"My life's work has focused on how people learn, engage, grow and
prosper within organizations, and the data says support and desire need
to be driven from both directions," said Roy.
###
1 - The power of parity: Advancing women's equality in the
United States (McKinsey, 2016)
2 - Georgetown
University Center on Education and the Workforce
3 -
Women in The Workplace Study (McKinsey and LeanIn.org, 2016)
4
- Pipeline proprietary research (2016)
About Pipeline
Pipeline is a Denver-based technology company that increases financial
performance through closing the gender equity gap. Their proprietary
SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address, and
action against the gender biases that if corrected could add $4.3
trillion in GDP. This issue is not just about good sense, this is about
dollars. Big dollars that turn heads and create social change. For more
information, visit PipelineEquity.co,
or /PipelineEquity
on Facebook (News - Alert), @PipelineEquity
on Twitter (News - Alert), and @PipelineEquity
on LinkedIn (News - Alert).
Media Inquiries
For media interviews, artwork or general information, or to request
Katica Roy to speak, please contact Jennifer Asbury: jennifer.asbury@pipelineequity.co
or 303-241-3126.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170925005457/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]