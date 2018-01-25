[September 18, 2017] New Data on Dealogic Platform!

Financial platform company Dealogic is pleased to announce a new partnership with LevFIn Insights, providing clients with real-time news on the US leveraged finance market. The new data is available in LevFin Manager, Dealogic's successful leveraged finance competitive benchmarking and origination product. LevFin Manager provides a framework to manage business opportunities, from client targeting to wallet-share analysis, deal-level analytics, and debt maturity profiling. Now with LevFin Insights, Dealogic data is complemented with: Insights on upcoming, announced, current, and allocated deals in the US leveraged finance market

Insights on the latest price talk

News, which is integrated into Dealogic's tailored email alerts. "We are thrilled to deliver this unique service for our clients," said Michael Dark, Product Director Fixed Income at Dealogic. "The combination of great news content with ground-breaking revenue analytics means clients are in the best possible situation to identify new opportunities." "The partnership between LevFin Insights and Dealogic is exciting," said Robert Polenberg, Managing Director at LevFin Insights. "The new data fits so well with Dealogic's in-depth evFin platform." For more information on LevFin Manager, click here. For more information on LevFin Insights, click here. For more information on Dealogic, visit www.dealogic.com

About Dealogic Dealogic offers integrated content, analytics, and technology via targeted products and services to financial firms worldwide. Whether working in capital markets, sales and trading, banking, or the buyside, firms rely on Dealogic's platform to connect and more effectively identify opportunities, execute deals, and manage risk. With 30 years' experience and a deep understanding of financial markets, Dealogic is a trusted global partner. About LevFin Insights LFI provides comprehensive real-time news and commentary for leveraged loan and high-yield bond market investors. Started by a team of respected veteran journalists and information professionals, LFI uses its deep network of relationships to provide color, context, and forward perspectives on individual deals and key trends in the market. LFI is an affiliate of Fulcrum (News - Alert) Financial Data LLC, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, a news and research firm that serves the trans-Atlantic credit community. Alongside LFI, Fulcrum operates three business lines: Covenant Review, CapitalStructure, and PacerMonitor. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170918005037/en/

