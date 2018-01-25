|
|[September 18, 2017]
|
New Data on Dealogic Platform!
Financial platform company Dealogic is pleased to announce a new
partnership with LevFIn Insights, providing clients with real-time news
on the US leveraged finance market.
The new data is available in LevFin Manager, Dealogic's successful
leveraged finance competitive benchmarking and origination product.
LevFin Manager provides a framework to manage business opportunities,
from client targeting to wallet-share analysis, deal-level analytics,
and debt maturity profiling.
Now with LevFin Insights, Dealogic data is complemented with:
-
Insights on upcoming, announced, current, and allocated deals in the
US leveraged finance market
-
Insights on the latest price talk
-
News, which is integrated into Dealogic's tailored email alerts.
"We are thrilled to deliver this unique service for our clients," said
Michael Dark, Product Director Fixed Income at Dealogic. "The
combination of great news content with ground-breaking revenue analytics
means clients are in the best possible situation to identify new
opportunities."
"The partnership between LevFin Insights and Dealogic is exciting," said
Robert Polenberg, Managing Director at LevFin Insights. "The new data
fits so well with Dealogic's in-depth evFin platform."
For more information on LevFin Manager, click here.
For more information on LevFin Insights, click here.
For more information on Dealogic, visit www.dealogic.com
About Dealogic
Dealogic offers integrated content, analytics, and technology via
targeted products and services to financial firms worldwide. Whether
working in capital markets, sales and trading, banking, or the buyside,
firms rely on Dealogic's platform to connect and more effectively
identify opportunities, execute deals, and manage risk. With 30 years'
experience and a deep understanding of financial markets, Dealogic is a
trusted global partner.
About LevFin Insights
LFI provides comprehensive real-time news and commentary for leveraged
loan and high-yield bond market investors. Started by a team of
respected veteran journalists and information professionals, LFI uses
its deep network of relationships to provide color, context, and forward
perspectives on individual deals and key trends in the market. LFI is an
affiliate of Fulcrum (News - Alert) Financial Data LLC, a portfolio company of Leeds
Equity Partners, a news and research firm that serves the trans-Atlantic
credit community. Alongside LFI, Fulcrum operates three business lines:
Covenant Review, CapitalStructure, and PacerMonitor.
