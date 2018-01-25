|
|[September 18, 2017]
|
New Study Shows That Sentinel Cerebral Protection System Significantly Reduces Stroke and Mortality Associated with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Claret
Medical® today announced publication of a new
study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC):
Cardiovascular Interventions that underscores the role of the Sentinel
Cerebral Protection System (CPS) in significantly reducing the early
occurrence of stroke associated with transcatheter aortic valve
replacement (TAVR). The study also shows, for the first time, a
significantly lower mortality rate associated with use of the Sentinel
CPS device.
The Sentinel is the first and only FDA-cleared device that captures and
removes debris that is dislodged ubiquitously during TAVR before it can
travel to the brain and potentially cause neurological and
neurocognitive damage.
According to the authors, "In patients undergoing TAVR, use of (the
Sentinel) cerebral embolic protection device demonstrated a
significantly higher rate of stroke-free survival compared with
unprotected TAVR…In addition, there are no safety issues with use of the
protection device…Hence, cerebral embolic protection should become
standard of care for the TAVR procedure, as there are no pre-procedural
independent predictors identified for selection of patients at high risk
for stroke."
The large-scale, all-comers, real-world study was conducted at the
University of Ulm, Germany and led by Professor Jochen Wöhrle, MD, FESC.
Between 2014 and 2016, it prospectively enrolled 802 consecutive TAVR
patients, 280 that were protected by the Sentinel and 522 that had
unprotected TAVR. Propensity Score Matching (PSM) Analysis was utilized
to reduce any potential bias in outcomes of the study. Two groups of
matched patients with 280 protected and 280 unprotected in each arm were
established. All patients were evaluated by a neurologist, with stroke
defined according to VARC-2 standard criteria.
Sentinel-protected patients showed a three times lower rate of al-cause
mortality or all-stroke at seven days - the primary endpoint - than
patients who had unprotected TAVR (2.1 percent vs. 6.8 percent, p=0.01).
This result translates into one stroke or death being avoided for every
21 TAVR patients protected with Sentinel, which is consistent with
earlier published studies.
Independent of all other factors, the use of Sentinel was shown to be
the strongest predictor in reducing the rate of all strokes in the first
seven days post-TAVR by 70 percent (1.4 percent vs. 4.6 percent,
p=0.03). These data corroborate the finding of 63 percent reduction in
early TAVR strokes that was shown in the SENTINEL pivotal trial.
In an accompanying
editorial, Samir Kapadia, MD, with the Cleveland Clinic commented,
"…Stroke risk with TAVR, although comparable to that with surgical
(aortic valve replacement, or AVR), remains to be a serious complication
of TAVR…that risk is still in the four to 10 percent range for all
strokes, and two to three percent for major strokes. Although this risk
is considered 'acceptable' when compared with the gold standard therapy
of SAVR, the question remains whether such a risk is really acceptable
to patients."
He continued, "In the study from Ulm, systematic use of the Sentinel
device resulted in a 1.4 percent stroke rate…if (TAVR) is performed
without an emboli prevention strategy and the patient has a procedural
stroke, one could argue that this adverse event could have been
potentially prevented with the use of this device…With TAVR advancing to
intermediate risk and younger patients, preventing cerebral ischemic
events and protecting the brain from embolic burden is crucial..."
Importantly, there were no major adverse events associated with Sentinel
use. Device placement success (both filters deployed) was achieved in
99.6 percent of cases, with no increase in contrast amount needed during
the TAVR procedure when the Sentinel was used.
"The study adds to the extensive body of evidence covering more than
1,000 patients and demonstrating that Sentinel is safe, removes debris
from virtually every patient, and results in significant reduction in
early procedural stroke after TAVR," said Claret Medical Chief Executive
Officer Azin Parhizgar. "U.S. centers of excellence that have adopted
the Sentinel as an integral part of the TAVR treatment algorithm are
using it in nearly two-thirds of their eligible patients. Additionally,
we have had productive discussions with the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) about a new technology add-on payment, with the
aim of bridging the gap to a future positive DRG classification."
TAVR is one of the fastest growing cardiovascular procedures worldwide
and is the accepted gold-standard therapy for patients with severe
aortic stenosis, enabling replacement of a diseased aortic heart valve
in a minimally invasive way. However, recent studies have found that
almost one in 10 patients exhibit symptoms associated with neurological
damage due to the procedure.1 The majority of these are
likely caused by debris that breaks loose from the native heart valve or
aortic wall and travels towards the brain, leading to blockage of small
blood vessels supplying oxygen to the tissue.
About Claret Medical
A privately-held company, Claret Medical develops innovative solutions
for cerebral protection during structural heart and vascular
interventions. Believing that not all cerebral protection devices are
created equal, the company developed the Sentinel as the only system to
capture and remove debris from the patient. It has been the leader in
the field of cerebral protection since 2011 and currently holds more
than 97 percent market share in Europe. It is also the first in the
category to be commercially available in the U.S. For more information
on Sentinel or the Company, please visit www.claretmedical.com.
