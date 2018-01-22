[September 14, 2017] New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Receives Education Services North America Partner of the Year Award at VMware Partner Exchange 2017

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers today announced that it has received the Education Services North America Partner of the Year Award. New Horizons was recognized at VMware Education Partner Day 2017, VMware's annual partner event, held in Las Vegas. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914006264/en/ "We are pleased to recognize our strategic partners each year for their achievements as we work together to drive the business outcomes of our joint customers through education," said Robin Gunn, vice president of worldwide education services at VMware. "VMware Education Services is honored to acknowledge New Horizons as our North America Partner of the Year, and look forward to our continued mutual success." "It's a great honor to win the Education Services award," said Shelley Morris, executive vice president and chief strategy officer. "VMwareis an important part of our customers' IT infrastructure and being able to provide a premier training solution is our top priority." About VMworld 2017 VMworld 2017 is the leading global event for virtualization and cloud partners, bringing thousands of members from the VMware partner ecosystem together to discuss the future of the industry. With more than 170 breakout sessions and an exhibitor Solutions Exchange, partners gain valuable insight on how to leverage new technologies to deliver next generation enterprise hybrid cloud solutions to customers. For more information about VMworld, visit https://www.vmworld.com.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to global enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for 35 years. With 300 learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center.

