|[September 14, 2017]
New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Receives Education Services North America Partner of the Year Award at VMware Partner Exchange 2017
New
Horizons Computer Learning Centers today announced that it has
received the Education Services North America Partner of the Year Award.
New Horizons was recognized at VMware Education Partner Day 2017,
VMware's annual partner event, held in Las Vegas.
This Smart News Release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914006264/en/
"We are pleased to recognize our strategic partners each year for their
achievements as we work together to drive the business outcomes of our
joint customers through education," said Robin Gunn, vice president of
worldwide education services at VMware. "VMware Education Services is
honored to acknowledge New Horizons as our North America Partner of the
Year, and look forward to our continued mutual success."
"It's a great honor to win the Education Services award," said Shelley
Morris, executive vice president and chief strategy officer. "VMwareis
an important part of our customers' IT infrastructure and being able to
provide a premier training solution is our top priority."
About VMworld 2017
VMworld 2017 is the leading global event for virtualization and cloud
partners, bringing thousands of members from the VMware partner
ecosystem together to discuss the future of the industry. With more than
170 breakout sessions and an exhibitor Solutions Exchange, partners gain
valuable insight on how to leverage new technologies to deliver next
generation enterprise hybrid cloud solutions to customers. For more
information about VMworld, visit https://www.vmworld.com.
About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons
IT training solutions have kept businesses-from startups to global
enterprises-ahead of the technology curve for 35 years. With 300
learning centers in 70 countries around the world, New Horizons provides
measurable return on any company's training investment while our
learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management
and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's
largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner.
New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning
competency, Cisco (News - Alert) Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized
Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training
Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com.
VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States
and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may
be trademarks of their respective companies.
