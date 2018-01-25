[September 14, 2017] New and Enhanced Video Services from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences for Customers

Limelight Networks (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, announced enhancements to its Video Delivery Services at IBC2017 that further improve the performance, quality, and consistency of digital experiences for customers worldwide. Limelight's Video Delivery Services are part of the Orchestrate Platform and provide live and VOD media management, packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video to virtually any screen. New features and enhancements include: Low-Latency Live Video Streaming: Limelight will implement WebRTC-based low-latency live video streaming across Limelight's global content delivery network. With Adobe's (News - Alert) upcoming end-of-life for Flash, many content distributors need to move to a new streaming technology to support live video streaming workflows. By integrating WebRTC streaming support into the Limelight Orchestrate Platform, content distributors will be able to easily implement scalable live video streaming workflows that require the lowest possible latency, such as gambling, gaming, and sports broadcasting. Viewers will be able to watch broadcast-quality live online streaming video as close to real-time as possible.

Limelight will implement WebRTC-based low-latency live video streaming across Limelight's global content delivery network. With Adobe's (News - Alert) upcoming end-of-life for Flash, many content distributors need to move to a new streaming technology to support live video streaming workflows. By integrating WebRTC streaming support into the Limelight Orchestrate Platform, content distributors will be able to easily implement scalable live video streaming workflows that require the lowest possible latency, such as gambling, gaming, and sports broadcasting. Viewers will be able to watch broadcast-quality live online streaming video as close to real-time as possible. Limelight Video Acceleration: At IBC2017, the company will also be featuring its recently introdued Limelight Video Acceleration, which reduces the delivery latency of standard video streaming formats. By optimizing the configuration and delivery of HLS and MPEG-DASH media, live video can be viewed on just about any device with minimal streaming delay.

At IBC2017, the company will also be featuring its recently introdued Limelight Video Acceleration, which reduces the delivery latency of standard video streaming formats. By optimizing the configuration and delivery of HLS and MPEG-DASH media, live video can be viewed on just about any device with minimal streaming delay. Integrated DRM Support for Video Streaming: Through its partnership with BuyDRM, a leading provider of Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions, Limelight will be providing fully integrated DRM content protection for video streaming on desktop and mobile devices. By delivering integrated licensing, authentication, and video player capabilities, Limelight customers will be able to easily implement digital rights management for their streaming video content without needing to perform complex integrations or engage multiple vendors. "Limelight is committed to helping our customers deliver the fastest and most reliable online streaming experiences to any device anywhere," said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President of Marketing at Limelight. "Whether engaging in massive live multiplayer VR gaming experiences streaming the most watched live sporting events to viewers worldwide, or using video in emerging fields like real-time IoT device control, Limelight delivers the best low-latency live video streaming experiences to help companies achieve their most strategic business objectives." Limelight will be highlighting its new and upcoming enhanced video capabilities and its full video delivery solutions at IBC2017 in Hall 14 G01.

About Limelight:

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and be sure to visit Limelight Connect. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005221/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]