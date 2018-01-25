|
|[September 14, 2017]
|
New and Enhanced Video Services from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Digital Experiences for Customers
Limelight Networks (News - Alert), Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a global leader in digital content delivery, announced enhancements to
its Video Delivery Services at IBC2017
that further improve the performance, quality, and consistency of
digital experiences for customers worldwide.
Limelight's Video
Delivery Services are part of the Orchestrate
Platform and provide live and VOD media management, packaging, and
delivery of broadcast-quality video to virtually any screen.
New features and enhancements include:
-
Low-Latency Live Video Streaming: Limelight will implement
WebRTC-based low-latency live video streaming across Limelight's
global content delivery network. With Adobe's (News - Alert) upcoming end-of-life for
Flash, many content distributors need to move to a new streaming
technology to support live video streaming workflows. By integrating
WebRTC streaming support into the Limelight Orchestrate Platform,
content distributors will be able to easily implement scalable live
video streaming workflows that require the lowest possible latency,
such as gambling, gaming, and sports broadcasting. Viewers will be
able to watch broadcast-quality live online streaming video as close
to real-time as possible.
-
Limelight Video Acceleration: At IBC2017, the company will also
be featuring its recently introdued Limelight
Video Acceleration, which reduces the delivery latency of standard
video streaming formats. By optimizing the configuration and delivery
of HLS and MPEG-DASH media, live video can be viewed on just about any
device with minimal streaming delay.
-
Integrated DRM Support for Video Streaming: Through its
partnership with BuyDRM,
a leading provider of Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions,
Limelight will be providing fully integrated DRM content protection
for video streaming on desktop and mobile devices. By delivering
integrated licensing, authentication, and video player capabilities,
Limelight customers will be able to easily implement digital rights
management for their streaming video content without needing to
perform complex integrations or engage multiple vendors.
"Limelight is committed to helping our customers deliver the fastest and
most reliable online streaming experiences to any device anywhere," said
Nigel Burmeister, Vice President of Marketing at Limelight. "Whether
engaging in massive live multiplayer VR gaming experiences streaming the
most watched live sporting events to viewers worldwide, or using video
in emerging fields like real-time IoT device control, Limelight delivers
the best low-latency live video streaming experiences to help
companies achieve their most strategic business objectives."
Limelight will be highlighting its new and upcoming enhanced video
capabilities and its full video delivery solutions at IBC2017 in Hall 14
G01.
About Limelight:
Limelight Networks, a global leader in
digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online
audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver
digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate
Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite
of capabilities and services to help you address all your content
delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important
content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital
experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com,
