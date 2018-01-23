|
|[September 13, 2017]
|
New Hurricane Irma Media Usage Study Confirms Local Television is the Leading Source of News Coverage for Americans in States of Emergency
TVB (www.tvb.org),
the trade association of America's local broadcast television industry,
today issued the following statement from Steve
Lanzano, TVB President and CEO on the release of "Hurricane
Irma Media Usage" survey results. The proprietary survey conducted
by Research
Now, a global expert in online market research, is an extension of
the "Hurricane
Harvey Media Usage" study released on August 30, 2017.
"Live, local broadcast television news connects viewers to their
communities and serves as the leading and most reliable source for
real-time reporting and lifesaving information in emergencies. As
Hurricane Irma approached Florida markets, residents overwhelmingly
chose their local broadcast TV stations over all other media for storm
coverage, with 85% of survey
respondents using local TV news for critical information. On a daily
average, Floridians spent the most time with local TV news during the
weather emergency, with over five hours of viewing, while Hispanic
viewers spent nearly six hours.
Hadassa Gerber, TVB Chief Research Officer added, "In a state always on
alert during hurricane season, 31% of respondents reported that they
downloaded their local TV station's mobile app specifically for
situations like Irma. Hurricane
Irma Media Usage survey results once again confirm the important
role broadcasters' television and digital platforms serve in keeping
local communities safe and informed."
Research Now surveyed 1,193 respondents about their media consumption
habits related to Hurricane Irma. Interviews began midday Friday,
September 8th in Miami, Ft. Myers and West Palm and midday Saturday,
September 9th in Tampa Bay, Orlando and Jacksonville. Key insights from
the study
include:
-
85% of respondents used local broadcast TV news as their source
for information
-
At 5 hours and 9 minutes, respondents spent more time on local
television for Hurricane Irma coverage than any other news source on
average per day
-
On average, Hispanic respondents spent 5 hours and 54 minutes with
local television per day, almost an additional hour
-
Respondents' top reason for using local TV websites/apps during
storms was "the constant updates and latest information"
