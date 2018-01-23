[September 13, 2017] New release and introduction of next generation of products demonstrates Zephyr's commitment and leadership in the domain of automation, DevOps, AI and test management.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the fastest growing provider of software quality management solutions with over 12,000 global customers across 100 countries, proudly reveals a new line of products and the newest release of its quality management platform. This next generation of products brings continuous testing with DevOps, one-click automation, and intelligent dashboards into the project cycle. "We are proud to introduce these new products because it's a true reflection of the collaborative relationship we've developed with our customers," says Chief Product Officer Hamesh Chawla. "This release was driven entirely by our desire to equip our customers with products that are going to enable their success." Zephyr introduces Cyclone, Maestro and Vortex: Cyclone: Predictive analytics add-on that utilizes machine learning models to help identify critical issues in the delivery pipeline.

Maesro: Transformational DevOps dashboard that accelerates decision making by bringing together a unified view across departments.

Vortex: Allows users to integrate, execute, and report on test automation activities in a single click. These new customer-inspired products support Agile, DevOps transformations, and effectively provide predictive insights to allow users to make empowered decisions. Availability

The Zephyr platform add-ons are available in cloud, server and data center deployments.

About Zephyr Zephyr is a leading provider of real-time enterprise quality management solutions, powering Agile and DevOps transformations for more than 12,000 global customers across 100 countries. Product and IT teams of all sizes use Zephyr's products to manage all aspects of their testing lifecycle to release high quality software, faster. Zephyr's feature rich products address today's dynamic and global needs across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, media, mobile, IT services, and enterprise software. Zephyr is headquartered in San Jose, CA with offices in King of Prussia, PA, Europe, and India.

