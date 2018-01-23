[September 13, 2017] New Study Shows Location Data is the Measurement Technology Most Valued by Marketers to Modernize Metrics and Create Unified Cross-channel Experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data and insights, today announced the release of an independent research study entitled "State of Integrated Marketing 2017: Mapping the Journey to Success." This new study examines the current state and adoption of integrated marketing - an approach that serves to create a cohesive brand message across all marketing channels - among leading brands and media agencies. The study also highlights why integrated marketing programs have become a necessity for marketers in light of major shifts in consumer interaction with brands, the organizational and analytical challenges in implementing these programs, and how technology enablers, such as location data, are fueling successful integrated marketing. The study was conducted by research firm 451 Research on behalf of PlaceIQ and queried 200 multi-channel marketers operating in North America in categories including automotive, consumer goods, restaurant, retail and travel. Some key findings include: Integrated marketing has become a high priority for marketers to reach buyers on an increasingly complex consumer journey that stretches across numerous devices and channels.

Almost half (47%) of marketers say developing a unified cross-channelcustomer experience was one of their top three priorities this year.

of marketers say developing a unified cross-channelcustomer experience was one of their top three priorities this year. Implementing the right metrics to measure effectively across all channels—TV, out of home (OOH), online, offline—is crucial for successful integrated marketing campaigns.

37% of marketers cite the ability to accurately measure cross-channel results as the most pivotal factor for successful integrated marketing.

of marketers cite the ability to accurately measure cross-channel results as the most pivotal factor for successful integrated marketing. Location data is the measurement technology most valued by marketers, in their quest to modernize metrics and create a unified cross-channel experience.

81% rank it as the first or second most important element.

rank it as the first or second most important element. Location is the foundation on which marketers are building successful integrated marketing programs.

One-third say location-based audiences are the most compelling new factor in integrated marketing. "Effective marketing puts the customer journey first," said Duncan McCall , CEO and co-founder at PlaceIQ. "This study validates the demand from marketers to create cohesive brand narratives across all channels, at a time when consumer interactions with brands have grown increasingly fragmented, complex, and difficult to measure. The brands that are succeeding are building integrated marketing programs based on truth sets like location data, which provides both the insight into how to reach audiences across channels and the capability to accurately measure the performance of each. We are proud to have developed Place Visit Rate (PVR®), a technology which has been used by brands as a core component for cross-channel measurement, for more than seven years." To download the full report for free, click here.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions for marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI, and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago and San Jose. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com. Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-location-data-is-the-measurement-technology-most-valued-by-marketers-to-modernize-metrics-and-create-unified-cross-channel-experiences-300518797.html SOURCE PlaceIQ

