[September 07, 2017] New SANS & Infoblox Survey Finds Insider Threats and Ransomware Are Most Feared, Followed by DDoS Attacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the network control company that provides Actionable Network Intelligence, today released results of a new study that identifies the top threats, risks and fears related to securing data assets and keeping networks secure. The survey, conducted by SANS and co-sponsored by Infoblox, found that ransomware, insider threats and denial of service are considered the top three threats organizations face when it comes to securing sensitive data. According to the study, 78 percent of respondents report encountering two or more threats to their data in the past 12 months, while 12 percent actually encountered a breach, with 43 percent of those encountering exfiltration of sensitive data through encrypted channels. User credentials and privileged account information, known as access data, represented the most common data types involved in these breaches, spotlighting the fact that privileged data is prized by attackers -- proving more desirable to them than sensitive data being targeted for financial gain or destruction. "This shows how highly attackers prize access data," said Sean Tierney, Director of Threat Intelligence at Infoblox. "It's proving more desirable to them than sensitive data being targeted for financial gain or destruction because it opens the door to significantly more exploitation opportunities." The study also found that 59 percent of respondents are using manual processes to identify sensitive assets —ultimately leaving their networks prone to massively automated attacks. Tierney added: "Those still relying solely on manual processes are doing themselves a disservice by opening up their networks and customer data to highly automated, targeted attacks. In order to counter the chances of compromise, they must know how data should flow and design an in-depth defense strategy to secure assets like user IDs, credentials, roles and directories. Automating network processes helps uncover sensitive data in previously unknown areas of the network. It frees up time for IT admins to perform more important, high-level tasks." Other key findings from the "2017 SANS Data Protection Survey" report include: Threats to Data: Overall, 78 percent of respondents have seen two or more different types of threats over the last 12 months, with 68 percent having seen the same threat types multiple times.

41 percent of respondents report the most frequent underlying cause for breaches of sensitive data to be hacking or malware-related attacks, with 37 percent indicating insider compromise. Watch Your DNS: While 42 percent of respondents report conducting scans of their DNS infrastructures, only 19 percent conduct regular scans on at least a weekly basis, with a mere 9 percent scanning continuously. 58 percent of respondents do not utilize DNS-based prevention/detection techniques at all or are unaware whether they do. View the Webinar

Methodology

Participants for the study included more than 250 IT and security administrators, engineers, IT managers, developers, and privacy experts. About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government, and service provider customers around the world. As the industry leader in DNS, DHCP, and IP address management, the category known as DDI, Infoblox (www.infoblox.com) provides control and security from the core—empowering thousands of organizations to increase efficiency and visibility, reduce risk, and improve customer experience. About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 50 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via 30 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org) Media Contact:

