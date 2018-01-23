[September 06, 2017] Webinar Announced: Why Messaging is the New Customer Experience Model

TMCnet News Bandwidth partners with TMC (News - Alert) on Educational Webinar, Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Trumbull, CT-September 8, 2017 - Bandwidth and TMC today announce the webinar, Why Messaging is the New Customer Experience Model held Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2:00PM EDT/11:00AM PDT. This webinar is dedicated to teaching why text messaging is the ideal medium for enhanced customer engagement opportunities and why it should be part of every business' customer experience strategy. The webinar will be presented by Paula Bernier, Executive Editor at TMC and moderated by Erik Linask (News - Alert) , Group Editorial Director at TMCnet. "It's estimated that 23 Billion text messages are sent every day globally and even though there are a number of other messaging options available, it remains the most consistent and broadly utilized tool out there," said Bernier. "In this webinar we will discuss how text messaging is changing customer service as we know it and how new technologies are allowing businesses to improve engagement and satisfaction."

Attendees will learn: How traditional customer service has evolved to become an omnichannel, bi-directional customer experience

How messaging has become part of the customer experience equation

Why text messaging is critical to the success of your overall engagement strategy

What role do emerging technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and chatbots play

What technologies are enabling the implementation of messaging strategies Registration for Why Messaging is the New Customer Experience Model is now open. About Bandwidth Bandwidth is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Skype (News - Alert) , and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider, offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide VoIP network- the largest in the nation. About TMC

