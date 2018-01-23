ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New EBook from Autotask: 6 Ways to Protect Clients from Ransomware
September 06, 2017

Autotask's new ebook details a proven approach that technology service providers can implement to protect customer data against ever increasing digital security threats. With the growing mobile and remote workforce and their use of multiple devices, the number of endpoints and associated threats has grown exponentially and requires a more sophisticated approach to protect data.

"The prevalence and threat of cyberattacks is only becoming more real for companies-large and small-around the world. This has led to a need for more advanced security measures and solutions that will keep data safe and allow for rapid recovery of systems and business data in the event of an attack, like ransomware," said Moshe Binyamin, Director, Market Management, Autotask. "This ebook shows technology service providers how to implement and protect clients wth a proactive, 6-step approach to secure clients' most important asset-their data."

Autotask can help customers:

  • Be prepared to respond to a cyberattack and recover clients' data quickly
  • Establish a sustainable, repeatable process to address clients' security needs
  • Protect clients with the right solutions

The ebook provides an overview of the importance of being proactive to plan for and respond to cyberattacks, including ransomware. Find it here.


About Autotask

Autotask Corporation helps IT organizations worldwide work smarter with a complete, cloud-based IT business management platform that enables efficiency, accountability and access to the metrics that drive intelligent business decisions. With built-in best practices and workflow automation, Autotask speeds time to revenue while continually improving service delivery. Autotask is available in seven languages and used in over 90 countries. Headquartered in New York, Autotask has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Beijing, London, Munich and Sydney. Visit autotask.com for more information.


