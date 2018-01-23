[September 06, 2017] New EBook from Autotask: 6 Ways to Protect Clients from Ransomware

Autotask's new ebook details a proven approach that technology service providers can implement to protect customer data against ever increasing digital security threats. With the growing mobile and remote workforce and their use of multiple devices, the number of endpoints and associated threats has grown exponentially and requires a more sophisticated approach to protect data. "The prevalence and threat of cyberattacks is only becoming more real for companies-large and small-around the world. This has led to a need for more advanced security measures and solutions that will keep data safe and allow for rapid recovery of systems and business data in the event of an attack, like ransomware," said Moshe Binyamin, Director, Market Management, Autotask. "This ebook shows technology service providers how to implement and protect clients wth a proactive, 6-step approach to secure clients' most important asset-their data." Autotask can help customers: Be prepared to respond to a cyberattack and recover clients' data quickly

Establish a sustainable, repeatable process to address clients' security needs

Protect clients with the right solutions The ebook provides an overview of the importance of being proactive to plan for and respond to cyberattacks, including ransomware. Find it here.

