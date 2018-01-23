|
New EBook from Autotask: 6 Ways to Protect Clients from Ransomware
Autotask's
new ebook details a proven approach that technology service providers
can implement to protect customer data against ever increasing digital
security threats. With the growing mobile and remote workforce and their
use of multiple devices, the number of endpoints and associated threats
has grown exponentially and requires a more sophisticated approach to
protect data.
"The prevalence and threat of cyberattacks is only becoming more real
for companies-large and small-around the world. This has led to a need
for more advanced security measures and solutions that will keep data
safe and allow for rapid recovery of systems and business data in the
event of an attack, like ransomware," said Moshe Binyamin, Director,
Market Management, Autotask. "This ebook shows technology service
providers how to implement and protect clients wth a proactive, 6-step
approach to secure clients' most important asset-their data."
Autotask can help customers:
-
Be prepared to respond to a cyberattack and recover clients' data
quickly
-
Establish a sustainable, repeatable process to address clients'
security needs
-
Protect clients with the right solutions
The ebook provides an overview of the importance of being proactive to
plan for and respond to cyberattacks, including ransomware. Find it here.
About Autotask
Autotask Corporation helps IT organizations worldwide work smarter with
a complete, cloud-based IT business management platform that enables
efficiency, accountability and access to the metrics that drive
intelligent business decisions. With built-in best practices and
workflow automation, Autotask speeds time to revenue while continually
improving service delivery. Autotask is available in seven languages and
used in over 90 countries. Headquartered in New York, Autotask has
offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Beijing, London, Munich and Sydney.
Visit autotask.com for
more information.
