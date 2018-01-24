|
|[August 28, 2017]
|
New Striim Release Further Bolsters SQL-based Streaming and Database Connectivity for Kafka
Striim, Inc., provider of the leading end-to-end, real-time data
integration and streaming analytics platform, today announced that it
has launched version 3.7.4 of the Striim™ platform,
bolstering its ease of use, connectivity, manageability, and scalability
for delivering streaming analytics applications involving Apache Kafka.
The Striim platform's enterprise-grade, SQL-based integration with
Apache Kafka has been generally available for several product releases,
and boasts numerous deployments among Fortune 500 customers. These
customers are using the Striim solution to enable high-volume,
high-velocity data correlation and analytics involving Kafka data, along
with other enterprise data sources. Based on input from these production
customers, Striim has further strengthened the platform's ease-of-use,
connectivity, manageability, and scalability in support of Kafka-related
deployments.
"It's a daunting challenge, integrating multiple tiers when building
Streaming Applications with Kafka as an underlying message store. Striim
makes that problem go away," said Alok Pareek, co-founder and EVP of
Products at Striim. "For several years, Striim has been the leader in
defining an integrated Streaming Data Platform that includes not just
Kafka, but also SQL-based applications and universal connectivity with a
wide variety of event delivery semantics. With the 3.7.4 release, we
have added Kafka diagnostic utilities, advanced monitoring metrics, and
additional connectors to reduce the complexity of managing Kafka in
production environments."
Striim 3.7.4 introduces new utilities specifically designed to speed the
adoption of Kafka as part of an end-to-end flow. These utilities help
users quickly and easily scale Kafka applications by gathering baseline
performance metrics for real world applications that involve parsing,
formatting, buffer management, and external connectivity. These
enhancements in the Kafka producer, consumer, and broker metrics help
increase the monitoring, manageability and scalability of streaming
applications.
SQL-query-based processing and analytics, a drag-and-drop UI,
configuration wizards, and custom utilities such as these make the
Striim platform the easiest solution to deliver end-to-end streaming
integration and analytics applications involving Kafa.
In addition, Striim has bolstered the platform's connectivity with
hundreds of data sources and targets to include a new real-time Smart
NetFlow Reader. The Striim Cloud Readiness offering for Kafka has also
been expanded, enabling writing from Kafka queues to AWS Redshift and
S3, Google (News - Alert) Cloud, and several Microsoft Azure solutions including Azure
SQL Server, Azure Storage, and Azure HDInsight.
In the area of stream processing, Striim has augmented its solution's
Exactly Once Processing (E1P) guarantees across the data pipeline,
spanning the entire end-to-end streaming architecture. Because Apache
Kafka is built into the Striim platform, a parallel Kafka stream can act
as an intermediary persistent store, helping to ensure that users are
processing and writing data once and only once.
About Striim + Apache Kafka
The Striim platform offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and
streaming analytics across all aspects of streaming data management,
including Kafka. With the Striim solution, companies can continuously
ingest from Kafka as a data source, and/or continuously write to Kafka
as a target. The Striim offering also ships with Apache Kafka built into
the platform, allowing Kafka to become transparent to the user, and its
capabilities harnessed without having to code APIs.
Read more about how Striim helps companies get more from their Apache
Kafka implementation in our new blog series, "Making
the Most of Apache Kafka." Or download
Striim v3.7.4 and try out these recent enhancements for Kafka users.
About Striim
The Striim™ (pronounced "stream") platform is an
enterprise-grade, real-time data integration and intelligence solution.
The platform makes it easy to ingest and process high volumes of
streaming data - including change data capture - for real-time log
correlation, cloud integration, edge processing, and streaming
analytics. Companies worldwide use the Striim platform to deliver
real-time data integration, analysis and visualization for a wide
variety of use cases including data security, fraud, SLA monitoring,
customer experience, replication, data modernization, and Internet of
Things (IoT) analytics. Please visit www.striim.com,
read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam,
or download the
Striim platform.
