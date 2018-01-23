|
New Academic Wage-Subsidy Program to Create 1,000 Student Job Opportunities in Canadian Biotech Companies
BioTalent Canada today announced a new initiative to increase
job-readiness of post-secondary STEM (science, technology, engineering,
mathematics) and business students across Canada.
The federally-funded Student Work-Integrated Learning Program will
provide $6 million in wage subsidies over four years for 1,000 co-op
placements for students to gain work experience in Canadian biotech
companies. In addition to wage subsidies, the program will also include
a curricula-enhancement component to better align biotechnology programs
at post-secondary institutions with the needs of Canada's bio-economy
employers.
This initiative is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Student
Work-Integrated Learning Program.
Canadian science graduates often struggle to find meaningful employment
in the field of their choice. According to Statistics Canada, young
university graduates in STEM across Canada face a 17% unemployment rate.
Conversely, 53% of Canada's biotechnology companies reported they
grapple with skills shortage, according to BioTalent Canada's labour
market study, Sequencing
the Data.
BioTalent Canada, a national non-profit HR association for Canada's
bio-economy, has a long track record of successfully addressing these
issues through federal wage-subsidy programs, helping new talent gain
employment in biotechnology and assisting companies in offsetting the
costs of hiring.
Since 2013, BioTalent Canada has injected over $6.8 million into
Canada's bio-economy while helping 168 biotechnology companies hire over
550 new graduates through federally-funded programs.
"Smaller biotech companies are often reluctant to invest in the training
of students with no work experience," says Rob Henderson, President and
CEO of BioTalent Canada. "Giving students the opportunity to get
hands-on experience while finishing their studies will strengthen
Canada's bio-economy by bridging the gap between industry and academia."
The purpose of the Student Work-Integrated Learning Program is to build
students' job-readiness throughout their studies, to enable them to
better integrate into Canada's biotechnology sector and find meaningful
employment upon graduation.
Employers interested in accessing wage subsidies through the program are
encouraged to call BioTalent Canada at 1-866-243-2472 or visit biotalent.ca/Co-opFunds.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada is the HR partner of
Canada's bio-economy. As an HR expert and national non-profit
organization, BioTalent Canada focuses on building partnerships and
skills for Canada's bio-economy to ensure the industry has access to
job-ready people. Through projects, research, and product development,
BioTalent Canada connects employers with job seekers, delivers human
resource information, and skills development tools so the industry can
focus on strengthening Canada's biotech business. For more information,
please visit biotalent.ca.
