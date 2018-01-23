|
|[August 23, 2017]
New Study Shows Increased Adoption of Dynamic Discounting by Finance Executives to Create New and Significant Sources of Cash
According to a new study, forward-thinking finance executives are taking
advantage of working capital optimization tools such as dynamic
discounting, tapping into a new source of cash that can reach millions
of dollars per year - fundamentally changing the finance game.
The 2017
AP & Working Capital Report by PayStream Advisors identifies the
top ways organizations are optimizing working capital, leveraging new
disruptive approaches to transform Accounts Payable (AP) functions from
cost centers to profit centers by unlocking hidden value, unleashing new
and significant revenue streams.
According to the study, sponsored by Inspyrus,
dynamic discounting - once relegated to only to the most sophisticated
best-in-class finance organizations - continues to expand its sphere of
adoption due to the provocative business case and the number of
organizations saving millions of dollars (up to 2% of corporate annual
spend), by implementing dynamic discounting as a discipline.
"We are encouraged to see more organizations leverage dynamic
discounting as it allows them to dramatically increase early pay
discounts with a "supplier-friendly" model," said Nilay Banker, founder
and CEO of Inspyrus, which offers the only fully integrated AP
automation solution on the market today that enables invoice automation,
discount management and supplier enablement - all with a single
application. "By giving suppliers instant visibility of inflight
invoices and the ability to request early-pay discounts when they need
cash, enterprises can expedite processing of discounted invoices and see
a quantum leap in supplier participation and early-pay discounts
achieved - with all savings going right to the bottom line."
"For many companies, especially tose with more indirect spend and high
volumes of lower value invoices, the ability to improve working capital
greatly depends on the efficiency of the invoice-to-payment cycle," said
Jimmy LeFever, director, Research and Consulting, PayStream Advisors.
"Our research shows that combining dynamic discount management and AP
automation with integrated supplier engagement - such as the Inspyrus
approach - enables both buyers and suppliers to aggressively unlock new,
significant, and inexpensive sources of cash."
More Focus on AP Automation is Needed to Ensure Success in Dynamic
Discounting
The 2017 AP & Working Capital Report also showed more focus is needed on
AP automation to eliminate barriers that stand in the way of early pay
discount capture.
These include:
-
Invoice approval cycle time; 41% cited invoice
approval cycle time as problematic.
-
Incomplete/missing information on invoices; 39% said
this was an issue.
-
Lost invoices; 36% reported this to be a key pain point.
-
Invoice exceptions; 32% of respondents considered this
problematic.
-
Manual routing of invoices for approval and payment; 31%
considered this a major sticking point in their organizations.
-
Decentralized receipt of invoices; 30% considered this
painful.
AP automation is critical to gain the needed visibility, control and
processing velocity to be successful in implementing dynamic discounting
initiatives. Per the report, "an AP automation system streamlines and
shortens invoice lifecycles, meaning that organizations have a much
greater ability to capture early payment discounts. PayStream has found
that approval times drop from an average of 45 days with no automation
to an average of 5 days with low paper usage and an invoice management
solution."
Inspyrus offers the most innovative and comprehensive invoice automation
and discount management solution on the market. Inspyrus uniquely offers Total
Discounting, which combines the best of traditional and dynamic
discounting approaches allowing organizations to maximize early-pay
discounts and supplier adoption, as well as eliminate missed discounts.
To learn more, please visit www.inspyrus.com
or e-mail info@inspyrus.com.
About Inspyrus
Inspyrus is a Silicon Valley Fintech solutions and software development
company that specializes in transforming Accounts Payable and Finance
Operations into profit centers. As an Oracle (News - Alert) preferred solution partner
for Accounts Payable automation, Inspyrus provides solutions for Invoice
Automation, Dynamic Discounting, and Supplier Enablement. Supported by
several patent-pending technologies, Inspyrus provides out-of-the-box,
real-time integration with leading ERP systems, including Oracle's
E-Business, JD Edwards, Peoplesoft and Fusion Applications, as well as
SAP (News - Alert) and IBM. Our solutions are used by some of the most esteemed brands
and leading-edge companies in the world, across various industries, ERP
systems, and geographies - with environments ranging from 2,500
invoices/month to over 450,000 invoices/month, across 30+ countries and
18+ languages. To find out more visit: http://www.inspyrus.com.
