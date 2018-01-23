|
New Published Papers Demonstrate Reliability of RightEye Tests
RightEye
LLC, a leading technology innovator using eye tracking to
revolutionize patient care and vision performance, today announced the
publication of three new research papers in the journals Vision
Development and Rehabilitation and
Translational
Vision Science and Technology. The articles, co-authored by
RightEye co-founder and Chief Science Officer Dr.
Melissa Hunfalvay, provide normative data, reliability and validity
(accuracy) of RightEye Dynamic Visual Acuity and RightEye Fine Depth
Perception tests, and show the validity of interpupillary distance and
pupil diameter measures using an infrared eye tracker and central point
stimuli. The studies prove that the RightEye system and its eye-tracking
tests can be used as a valid measure of eye movement and vision issues.
"RightEye is dedicated to providing advancements in healthcare and
vision care by delivering information and insights about the human
condition," said Dr. Hunfalvay. "We're excited to announce these
important peer-reviewed papers that confirm the reliability and validity
of certain tests, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to
ongoing research in this rapidly evolving area within the scientific
community so that even more researchers will be able to build on the
insights from these studies."
The published articles include:
-
"Reliability
and Normative Data of Computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity," Vision
Development and Rehabilitation, April 2017 - This article
creates a standard RightEye DVA Test using three measures: head still,
object moving; head moving, object still; and head and object moving.
It examines the reliability of the test with normative data collected
by vision specialists in healthy adults. The results of the study
demonstrate reliability of the RightEye DVA tests and normaive data
for comparative purposes. Authors: Nicholas P. Murray, PhD; Melissa
Hunfalvay, PhD; Claire-Marie Roberts, PhD; and Belinda Lange, PhD.
-
"Evaluation
of Stereo Acuity in Professional Baseball and LPGA Athletes Compared
to Non-Athletes," Vision Development and Rehabilitation, April 2017
- This article examines the reliability and validity of the RightEye
Fine Depth Perception Test. It also examines normative data for future
comparative purposes. A comparison of differences between professional
athletes (baseball and golf) and non-athletes was examined. Results
reveal that the RightEye FDP Test is reliable and valid, and that
there are significant differences in the results between athletes and
non-athletes, where athletes have better stereo acuity than
non-athletes. Authors: Melissa Hunfalvay, PhD; Rhonda Orr, PhD;
Nicholas P Murray, PhD; and Claire-Marie Roberts, PhD.
-
"The
Reliability, Validity, and Normative Data of Interpupillary Distance
and Pupil Diameter Using Eye-Tracking Technology," Translational
Vision Science and Technology, July 2017 - This article
examines the reliability of the RightEye IPD/PD (interpupillary
distance and pupil diameter) Test using an infrared eye tracker and
central point stimuli. The study has a large number of subjects, and
results show normative data, reliability and validity of the measures
compared to known clinical tools.
"RightEye is committed to providing our customers with tests and
training that they can count on for accuracy and dependability," said Barbara
Barclay, president of RightEye. "We're proud that our products
continue to stand up to the tests of scientific rigor, and we will
continue to use that validation as a measure of our success."
