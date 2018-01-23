ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Published Papers Demonstrate Reliability of RightEye Tests
[August 19, 2017]

New Published Papers Demonstrate Reliability of RightEye Tests


RightEye LLC, a leading technology innovator using eye tracking to revolutionize patient care and vision performance, today announced the publication of three new research papers in the journals Vision Development and Rehabilitation and Translational Vision Science and Technology. The articles, co-authored by RightEye co-founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Melissa Hunfalvay, provide normative data, reliability and validity (accuracy) of RightEye Dynamic Visual Acuity and RightEye Fine Depth Perception tests, and show the validity of interpupillary distance and pupil diameter measures using an infrared eye tracker and central point stimuli. The studies prove that the RightEye system and its eye-tracking tests can be used as a valid measure of eye movement and vision issues.

"RightEye is dedicated to providing advancements in healthcare and vision care by delivering information and insights about the human condition," said Dr. Hunfalvay. "We're excited to announce these important peer-reviewed papers that confirm the reliability and validity of certain tests, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to ongoing research in this rapidly evolving area within the scientific community so that even more researchers will be able to build on the insights from these studies."

The published articles include:

"RightEye is committed to providing our customers with tests and training that they can count on for accuracy and dependability," said Barbara Barclay, president of RightEye. "We're proud that our products continue to stand up to the tests of scientific rigor, and we will continue to use that validation as a measure of our success."

Visit RightEye for a personal demonstration of healthcare and vision tests and training games this weekend at the 2017 Canadian Optometrists in Vision Therapy & Rehabilitation, Aug. 18-20, in Montreal. More details are available at www.righteye.com and in the online press kit at bitly.com/RightEyePress.


About RightEye

RightEye LLC is a health technology company using eye tracking and gaming to revolutionize healthcare and vision performance through an innovative, new kind of vision test. RightEye helps health care providers assess concussions, eyesight, brain and reading disorders, and performance issues in patients by following a science-based, metric-driven methodology. Using a cloud-based platform, RightEye generates reports within minutes to give doctors an objective, measurable way to view the quality of a patient's vision and track the success of remedies such as vision therapy. RightEye customers include nationally recognized optometrists, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, emergency rooms, professional sports teams and the U.S. military. For more information, visit www.RightEye.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


