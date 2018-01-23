New Published Papers Demonstrate Reliability of RightEye Tests

RightEye LLC, a leading technology innovator using eye tracking to revolutionize patient care and vision performance, today announced the publication of three new research papers in the journals Vision Development and Rehabilitation and Translational Vision Science and Technology. The articles, co-authored by RightEye co-founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Melissa Hunfalvay, provide normative data, reliability and validity (accuracy) of RightEye Dynamic Visual Acuity and RightEye Fine Depth Perception tests, and show the validity of interpupillary distance and pupil diameter measures using an infrared eye tracker and central point stimuli. The studies prove that the RightEye system and its eye-tracking tests can be used as a valid measure of eye movement and vision issues.

"RightEye is dedicated to providing advancements in healthcare and vision care by delivering information and insights about the human condition," said Dr. Hunfalvay. "We're excited to announce these important peer-reviewed papers that confirm the reliability and validity of certain tests, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to ongoing research in this rapidly evolving area within the scientific community so that even more researchers will be able to build on the insights from these studies."

The published articles include:

"Reliability and Normative Data of Computerized Dynamic Visual Acuity," Vision Development and Rehabilitation, April 2017 - This article creates a standard RightEye DVA Test using three measures: head still, object moving; head moving, object still; and head and object moving. It examines the reliability of the test with normative data collected by vision specialists in healthy adults. The results of the study demonstrate reliability of the RightEye DVA tests and normaive data for comparative purposes. Authors: Nicholas P. Murray, PhD; Melissa Hunfalvay, PhD; Claire-Marie Roberts, PhD; and Belinda Lange, PhD.

- This article creates a standard RightEye DVA Test using three measures: head still, object moving; head moving, object still; and head and object moving. It examines the reliability of the test with normative data collected by vision specialists in healthy adults. The results of the study demonstrate reliability of the RightEye DVA tests and normaive data for comparative purposes. Authors: Nicholas P. Murray, PhD; Melissa Hunfalvay, PhD; Claire-Marie Roberts, PhD; and Belinda Lange, PhD. "Evaluation of Stereo Acuity in Professional Baseball and LPGA Athletes Compared to Non-Athletes," Vision Development and Rehabilitation, April 2017 - This article examines the reliability and validity of the RightEye Fine Depth Perception Test. It also examines normative data for future comparative purposes. A comparison of differences between professional athletes (baseball and golf) and non-athletes was examined. Results reveal that the RightEye FDP Test is reliable and valid, and that there are significant differences in the results between athletes and non-athletes, where athletes have better stereo acuity than non-athletes. Authors: Melissa Hunfalvay, PhD; Rhonda Orr, PhD; Nicholas P Murray, PhD; and Claire-Marie Roberts, PhD.

- This article examines the reliability and validity of the RightEye Fine Depth Perception Test. It also examines normative data for future comparative purposes. A comparison of differences between professional athletes (baseball and golf) and non-athletes was examined. Results reveal that the RightEye FDP Test is reliable and valid, and that there are significant differences in the results between athletes and non-athletes, where athletes have better stereo acuity than non-athletes. Authors: Melissa Hunfalvay, PhD; Rhonda Orr, PhD; Nicholas P Murray, PhD; and Claire-Marie Roberts, PhD. "The Reliability, Validity, and Normative Data of Interpupillary Distance and Pupil Diameter Using Eye-Tracking Technology," Translational Vision Science and Technology, July 2017 - This article examines the reliability of the RightEye IPD/PD (interpupillary distance and pupil diameter) Test using an infrared eye tracker and central point stimuli. The study has a large number of subjects, and results show normative data, reliability and validity of the measures compared to known clinical tools.

Visit RightEye for a personal demonstration of healthcare and vision tests and training games this weekend at the 2017 Canadian Optometrists in Vision Therapy & Rehabilitation, Aug. 18-20, in Montreal. More details are available at www.righteye.com and in the online press kit at bitly.com/RightEyePress.

About RightEye

RightEye LLC is a health technology company using eye tracking and gaming to revolutionize healthcare and vision performance through an innovative, new kind of vision test. RightEye helps health care providers assess concussions, eyesight, brain and reading disorders, and performance issues in patients by following a science-based, metric-driven methodology. Using a cloud-based platform, RightEye generates reports within minutes to give doctors an objective, measurable way to view the quality of a patient's vision and track the success of remedies such as vision therapy. RightEye customers include nationally recognized optometrists, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, emergency rooms, professional sports teams and the U.S. military. For more information, visit www.RightEye.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170819005003/en/