|[August 17, 2017]
New Feature from Drizly Highlights the Best Local Prices for Beer, Wine and Spirits
Drizly,
the largest online alcohol marketplace, just launched a brand-new Deals
feature on its platform that guides users directly to the best local
values for their favorite adult beverages, leading the way to savings as
high as 40 percent or more. Drizly connects adults of legal drinking age
with best-in-class local alcohol retailers, making it easy to shop for
beer, wine, and spirits by simply downloading the Drizly mobile app (App
Store and Google
Play) or visiting Drizly.com.
With its new Deals tools, Drizly provides unprecedented transparency
into adult beverage pricing by offering more visibility than ever into
local retailers' inventories and pricing options by volume (e.g. bottle
size). Navigating to the new "Deals"
section on the Drizly website reveals products that are available for at
least 15% below their average national price. The feature also gives
partner retailers on the Drizly platform an additional way to highlight
current sales and other promotions on select items.
Drizly Deals is now live in select Drizly markets, including New York
City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, San
Francisco, Austin, Indianapolis,Washington, D.C., Boston, Denver,
Baltimore, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Orlando and Providence. Additional
markets will be added on a rolling basis.
"Drizly was founded with the idea to bring alcohol shopping into the 21st
century, and we are doing that by providing the price transparency,
selection and convenience that shoppers everywhere have come to expect
in their everyday purchases," said Nick Rellas, CEO and co-founder of
Drizly. "Our new Drizly Deals tools are a win for not only consumers,
but also retailers looking to reach new shoppers."
Drizly, available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is
a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular
soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to
arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through
their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website
offer deep
wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips,
popular adult beverage trends, and advice from The Drizly Top
Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining
and lifestyle.
About Drizly
Drizly is the
world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine,
and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery,
in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and
order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By
partnering with the best retail stores in over 70 cities in North
America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that
offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized
content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the
United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New
York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional
investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.
