[August 17, 2017] New Feature from Drizly Highlights the Best Local Prices for Beer, Wine and Spirits

Drizly, the largest online alcohol marketplace, just launched a brand-new Deals feature on its platform that guides users directly to the best local values for their favorite adult beverages, leading the way to savings as high as 40 percent or more. Drizly connects adults of legal drinking age with best-in-class local alcohol retailers, making it easy to shop for beer, wine, and spirits by simply downloading the Drizly mobile app (App Store and Google Play) or visiting Drizly.com. With its new Deals tools, Drizly provides unprecedented transparency into adult beverage pricing by offering more visibility than ever into local retailers' inventories and pricing options by volume (e.g. bottle size). Navigating to the new "Deals" section on the Drizly website reveals products that are available for at least 15% below their average national price. The feature also gives partner retailers on the Drizly platform an additional way to highlight current sales and other promotions on select items. Drizly Deals is now live in select Drizly markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, San Francisco, Austin, Indianapolis,Washington, D.C., Boston, Denver, Baltimore, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Orlando and Providence. Additional markets will be added on a rolling basis. "Drizly was founded with the idea to bring alcohol shopping into the 21st century, and we are doing that by providing the price transparency, selection and convenience that shoppers everywhere have come to expect in their everyday purchases," said Nick Rellas, CEO and co-founder of Drizly. "Our new Drizly Deals tools are a win for not only consumers, but also retailers looking to reach new shoppers."

Drizly, available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from The Drizly Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle. Follow Drizly on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit Drizly.com for additional information. About Drizly

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 70 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005812/en/

