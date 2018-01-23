[August 17, 2017] New Cents App at the Forefront of Debt Pay-off Automation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Check out their Kickstarter here to help be a part of the launch!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1644793599/cents-debt-elimination-mobile-app-for-ios-and-andr?ref=user_menu 5 minutes on the new Cents App will save you thousands of dollars in interest and months of debt payments: Use your current debit or credit cards

Get the rewards/points associated with using your current cards

Simultaneously pay down your car loan, student loans or mortgage Any debt will be paid off quicker simply using your spare change. #TheCentsApp

www.centsapp.io

Join the debt revolution:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1644793599/cents-debt-elimination-mobile-app-for-ios-and-andr?ref=user_menu For more information on the new Cents App, please contact Joel Ehorn at joel@centsapp.io. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cents-app-at-the-forefront-of-debt-pay-off-automation-300506012.html SOURCE Cents

