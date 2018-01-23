ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Cents App at the Forefront of Debt Pay-off Automation
[August 17, 2017]

New Cents App at the Forefront of Debt Pay-off Automation


SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Check out their Kickstarter here to help be a part of the launch!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1644793599/cents-debt-elimination-mobile-app-for-ios-and-andr?ref=user_menu

5 minutes on the new Cents App will save you thousands of dollars in interest and months of debt payments:

  • Use your current debit or credit cards
  • Get the rewards/points associated with using your current cards
  • Simultaneously pay down your car loan, student loans or mortgage

Any debt will be paid off quicker simply using your spare change.

#TheCentsApp
www.centsapp.io


Join the debt revolution:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1644793599/cents-debt-elimination-mobile-app-for-ios-and-andr?ref=user_menu

For more information on the new Cents App, please contact Joel Ehorn at joel@centsapp.io.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cents-app-at-the-forefront-of-debt-pay-off-automation-300506012.html

SOURCE Cents


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy