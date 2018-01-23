|
New Cents App at the Forefront of Debt Pay-off Automation
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Check out their Kickstarter here to help be a part of the launch!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1644793599/cents-debt-elimination-mobile-app-for-ios-and-andr?ref=user_menu
5 minutes on the new Cents App will save you thousands of dollars in interest and months of debt payments:
- Use your current debit or credit cards
- Get the rewards/points associated with using your current cards
- Simultaneously pay down your car loan, student loans or mortgage
Any debt will be paid off quicker simply using your spare change.
www.centsapp.io
Join the debt revolution:
For more information on the new Cents App, please contact Joel Ehorn at joel@centsapp.io.
