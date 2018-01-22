|
New Survey Finds 80 Percent of Companies Aren't Fully Accurate with Sales Compensation Payouts
New research released today by Xactly (News - Alert), a leading provider of cloud-based
incentive solutions, found that over 80% of companies are not fully
accurate with their sales commission payouts. Moreover, the survey found
that 18% of companies don't provide reporting on commission results to
their sales reps and nearly half (47%) take four weeks or longer to
process incentive compensation payouts. The survey also highlighted that
companies using highly complex compensation plans have: a higher rate of
rep turnover; lower quota attainment; and more commission payout errors.
"Incentive compensation is one of an organization's most strategic and
powerful weapons. However, if managed incorrectly, it can quickly breed
mistrust, demotivate reps and stifle performance," said Christopher W.
Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. "These survey findings validate the
need that we see in the market to give reps greater visibility into
their variable pay. With improved transparency, along with accurate and
timely payouts, companies can motivate reps, build trust, and keep teams
focused on selling."
Survey respondents said that sales compensation represents an average
9.8% of their company's overall revenue. With this level of commission
spend, even a one percent error in accuracy can materially impact the
business and cause rep mistrust.
Poor Data Quality, Manual Processes Make Administration Difficult
According to respondents, the three biggest problems for administering
sales compensation programs are:
-
Limited reporting capabilities (69% of respondents)
-
Poor upstream data quality (42% of respondents)
-
Highly manual and inefficient processes (30% of respondents)
Additionally, the survey showed that over one third of respondents don't
use benchmarks or survey data in their plan design process. Without the
ability to benchmark pay and performance data, organizations could pay
reps under industry levels - increasing the risk of turnover - or pay
above industry standards - addin to the cost of sales.
Additional survey findings included:
-
23% of companies don't communicate plans and quotas until two months
after the start of a fiscal year - dramatically lessening a plan's
effectiveness
-
38% of companies say their analytics and reporting capabilities are
insufficient or below average
-
Companies with high complexity plans are almost 2.5x as likely to have
payment accuracy rates of less than 80% than companies with low
complexity plans
Survey Methodology
Xactly partnered with ZS to analyze the responses and identify trends
for the research, which surveyed over 240 organizations in the U.S. To
access the complete 2017 Sales Compensation Administration Best
Practices Survey, click here.
