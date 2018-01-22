[August 16, 2017] New Research: LG Home Appliances Dominate In Innovation, Reliability And Customer Satisfaction

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA was just awarded a record seven of 11 J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards in the kitchen and laundry appliance segments. According to J.D. Power, "LG received more 2017 customer satisfaction awards for Kitchen and Laundry Appliances than any other manufacturer." The recognition by J.D. Power dovetails with LG's rank as Number One home appliance brand in a U.S. consumer satisfaction survey among home appliance brands*, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index®. In the comprehensive J.D. Power Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study, LG home appliances performed particularly well in four important areas: performance and reliability; ease of use; features; and styling/appearance. The results reinforce LG's commitment to creating reliable innovations that deliver both form and function. LG ranked highest in the following highly competitive industry segments: Laundry: Front-load washers

Top-load washers

Clothes dryers Refrigerators: French door refrigerators

Top-mount freezer refrigerators Cooking Freestanding ranges Dishwashers

"The J.D. Power awards are one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry and these rankings further underscore LG's to providing best-in-class innovation with unrivaled reliability to our customers," said David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. "As we look towards the future, one thing our customers can count on is that we will continue bringing them the most cutting-edge products in the market without ever sacrificing reliability or design." Laundry

Leading in the laundry category is LG TWINWash™, the industry's first two-in-one washer system. The traditional LG front-load washer with the LG SideKick™ pedestal washer enables consumers to tackle two loads of laundry at once or independently. Consumers can choose any LG front-load washer manufactured after 2009 and add an LG SideKick. The LG SideKick has six different wash cycles, allowing consumers the ability to pick the best cycle for their load and to keep their clothes looking like new. In addition to the J.D. Power awards, LG was recently recognized for its reliability across key laundry product categories, according to a leading U.S. conumer products publication. Among top major appliance brands, LG achieved the highest reliability rankings in front-load washing machines and high-efficiency top-load washing machines, as well as in both electric and gas dryers. Refrigerators

LG French Door refrigerators include the award winning LG InstaView™ technology, which allows consumers to knock twice to illuminate the sleek glass Door-in-Door® panel, and see inside the refrigerator. LG Door-in-Door technology features a slim interior compartment within the main door that offers improved organization and quick, easy access to food and beverages without opening the entire refrigerator – helping reduce cold air loss. LG InstaView refrigerators come in a variety of configurations and finishes – including the smudge-resistant sleek black stainless steel. Dishwashers

The all-new LG QuadWash™ dishwashers puts maximum cleaning in motion with four spray arms instead of the traditional two arms. Its pioneering Multi-Motion arms sweep and rotate back and forth while spinning in both directions to clean dishes, glassware, flatware, and cookware from just about every angle. Consumers can comfortably load in espresso cups or large serving plates, as the EasyRack™ Plus system adjusts to just about any size of dishes, making loading easier.

Ranges

Ensuring a more evenly cooked meal, LG's innovative ProBake Convection™ technology, typically found in commercial-grade ovens, moves the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall. ProBake Convection technology delivers optimal heat distribution that provides consistent heating on the top and bottom of every dish. LG's EasyClean® technology makes it easy and quick to clean your oven in three steps and within 10 minutes. Additionally, LG's trademark brilliant blue oven enamel technology eliminates the need to use chemicals or high heat when cleaning your oven. To learn more about the LG appliances visit www.lg.com/us. To view the full J.D. Power press release and scores, visit www.jdpower.com/industry/home-improvement. * LG holds the number one spot in a U.S. consumer satisfaction survey among home appliance brands, according to the 2016 American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI). **LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com. About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. About the American Customer Satisfaction Index

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is a national economic indicator of customer evaluations of the quality of products and services available to household consumers in the United States. The ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 70,000 customers annually as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 300 companies in 43 industries and 10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local government agencies. More information on ACSI can be found at www.theacsi.org. About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-lg-home-appliances-dominate-in-innovation-reliability-and-customer-satisfaction-300504612.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

