[August 16, 2017] New version of P$ Mobile Service

Users are invited to update their app and enter their personal information by September 16 MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - Stationnement de Montréal is unveiling today the latest version of its P$ Mobile Service app, which enables users to easily pay for a parking space online or from their iPhone or Android smartphone. Users are invited to update their favourite app by September 16. Users who update to the latest version of the P$ Mobile Service app will benefit from reduced service fees (down from $0.20 to $0.07) and have the option to add more than one credit card to their account. "Since its launch in 2012, more and more users have adopted the P$ Mobile Service app due to its user-friendly interface," explained Charles Auger, General Manager of Stationnement de Montréal. "It has become so ppular that we're almost at a million transactions per month! Besides continuing to provide our users with an easy-to-use and reliable app, the latest version forms a strong, proven and adaptable foundation for future extensibility into new features, such as pay-by-plate parking, parking discounts, and a map-based parking space locator." Users will need to update their app and enter their personal information by September 16 after which time the previous version will no longer be functional. They will also have until November 16 to access their online transaction history by visiting recus.pservicemobile.ca and connecting through their old account, which is linked to the P$ Mobile Service app's previous version. Why wait? Discover the revamped P$ Mobile Service app today!

P$ Mobile Service About Stationnement de Montréal Since its creation in 1995, the Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal has been a major player in the development of operational solutions for urban travel. Originally founded to ensure the optimal management of municipal paid on-street and off-street parking, the Société was quickly recognized for its innovation, its advantageous use of cutting-edge technologies and the harmonious integration of its installations into the urban landscape. SOURCE Société en commandite stationnement de Montréal

