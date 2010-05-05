[August 15, 2017] New Cybersecurity Study Reveals Companies Are Losing Ground Against Rising Threats

Crowd Research Partners today released its 2017 Threat Monitoring, Detection and Response Report, revealing that companies are losing ground against rising cybersecurity threats. The level of concern with threats including ransomware, insider attacks, and the resulting data loss, has grown significantly over the past six months following a dramatic rise of attacks from ransomware. Based on a comprehensive online survey of over 410 cybersecurity professionals in the Information Security Community on LinkedIn (News - Alert) , the report provides a definitive snapshot into the evolving threat landscape, preventative measures, threat monitoring and data collection, threat intelligence, threat detection, incident response and recovery. The 2017 Threat Monitoring, Detection and Response Report was produced in partnership with leading cybersecurity vendors AlienVault®, Bitglass, BluVector, ControlScan, Delta Risk, DomainTools, Dtex, EventTracker, Exabeam, ObserveIT, SoftActivity and Tenable. "Threats are at an all-time high," adds Holger Schulze, founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn. "Security professionals say they are losing ground because of a lack of advanced security staff, low security awareness among employees and slow speed of threat response as key contributing factors." Key takeaways from the report include:

Cybersecurity professionals biggest concern is dealing with advanced threats in three key areas: ransomware (48%), phishing attacks (48%) and attendant data loss (47%). The level of concern with these threat categories has grown significantly over the past six months.

62% of respondents indicated that their most significant challenge was being able to detect threats.

As with prior surveys, lack of budget (51%), lack of skilled personnel (49%) and lack of security awareness (49%) weighed in as the most significant obstacles facing security teams.

61% of respondents identified inadvertent insider breaches as a major source of concern and 51% perceived a growth in insider threats over the past year. User training was identified by 57% of respondents as their leading method for combating such threats. Download the complete 2017 Threat Monitoring, Detection and Response Report here. About Crowd Research Partners Crowd Research Partners creates unique, fact-based thought leadership content that delivers market insight and benchmarks for today's cybersecurity professionals to inform and guide planning, purchasing and implementation decisions. For more information visit http://www.crowdresearchpartners.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005234/en/

