[August 14, 2017] New Pro Planner from Buster Gives Event Managers a Free Online Platform to Manage All Their Group Transportation Needs in One Place

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Buster, the leading group transportation solution for any event, today announced the launch of Pro Planner, a dedicated online platform where corporate and independent event professionals can manage all of their group transportation needs (coach buses, mini buses, Sprinter vans, limos, SUVs, luxury and school buses) on one page. Event pros can plan out and save any number of events, shop competitive vehicle charter fees, book transportation when they're ready, and pay online. There is no charge to use Pro Planner, but event planners must contact Buster for a log-in to use the personalized platform. "Ground transportation is a major part of most events, and it can be extremely time-consuming for an event planner to map out transportation schedules, find and book the right types of vehicles, and pay for the rentals in a way that's easy to track," said Buster Chief Executive Officer Harald Kruse. "Professional event planners typically have to multiply that process by dozens to hundreds of events a year. Pro Planner is the first online resource that puts the entire transportation work process – planning, scheduling, shopping, booking and payment – all in one place that can be saved, retrieved and managed. We believe Pro Planner will quickly become an indispensable piece of event managers' desktops." Buster brings the power of an Internet-based, metasearch-type engine to the group transportation industry. Regardless of location, vehicle type needed, or event, planners can go to one online source and see multiple transportation options and prices gathered together and instantly bookable. Transportation companies, even those without their own Internet marketing capabilities, have a way to offer their services, through Buster, to a nationwide customer base. Pro Planner offers a unique suite of benefits for event management professionals: A dedicated , personalized Pro Planner online platform, which can be accessed through a special log-in on the Buster website, which allows event planners to create, change and save drafts of transportation plans for any number of future events. Each event can be tagged with an easily identifiable name. Events can include any number of stops, and vehicles can be specified for one-way, round-trip, or continuous shuttle service.



, personalized online platform, which can be accessed through a special log-in on the Buster website, which allows event planners to create, change and save drafts of transportation plans for any number of future events. Each event can be tagged with an easily identifiable name. Events can include any number of stops, and vehicles can be specified for one-way, round-trip, or continuous shuttle service. On-call Pro Planner account service specialists. Need help scoping out transportation needs for an event? Pro Planner service specialists have plenty of experience and are ready to assist from planning to execution of an event.



Need help scoping out transportation needs for an event? service specialists have plenty of experience and are ready to assist from planning to execution of an event. A full suite of vehicle types with nationwide coverage . Coach buses, limos, SUVs, Sprinter vans, luxury buses – even the ubiquitous "yellow bus" - they're all available for reservation through Buster. No more contacting multiple sources to find someone with the appropriate vehicles.



. Coach buses, limos, SUVs, Sprinter vans, luxury buses – even the ubiquitous "yellow bus" - they're all available for reservation through Buster. No more contacting multiple sources to find someone with the appropriate vehicles. No-haggle, instant price shopping . Within seconds of specifying event needs, planners see a comprehensive collection of vehicles and prices to choose from. Quotes can be downloaded or saved for budgeting/client consultation purposes and booked when ready. All bookings are changeable and are fully cancelable up to one week prior to an event.



. Within seconds of specifying event needs, planners see a comprehensive collection of vehicles and prices to choose from. Quotes can be downloaded or saved for budgeting/client consultation purposes and booked when ready. All bookings are changeable and are fully cancelable up to one week prior to an event. Reputable, safe transportation . Buster thoroughly checks out all of its operator partners to make sure they meet USDOT safety and insurance standards, and insists that operators own and maintain their own vehicles.



. Buster thoroughly checks out all of its operator partners to make sure they meet USDOT safety and insurance standards, and insists that operators own and maintain their own vehicles. Proactive event management . Buster's team of service specialists proactively reach out to all our vetted operator partners before your trip to make sure all your important details are communicated and your vehicles are running on-time. About Buster

Buster is the Internet's most comprehensive group transportation service for wedding and other event planners, corporate travel departments, and consumers. Buster works with a nationwide network of operator partners to offer coach buses, limousine, SUV, Sprinter vans, luxury buses, and even those well-known "yellow buses" for trips of all lengths, and for all itineraries. Buster is the Internet's easiest and fastest resource for group transportation. Customers describe their event needs, and Buster instantly assembles a customized assortment of available vehicles and prices. All Buster vehicle operator partners meet USDOT safety and insurance standards, and own and maintain their own vehicles. Bookings can be changed at any time, and are cancelable up to 24 hours before an event. Founded in 2012, Buster is based in New York and is managed by a team that includes several former senior executives from priceline.com.

For press information or interviews, contact: press@buster.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pro-planner-from-buster-gives-event-managers-a-free-online-platform-to-manage-all-their-group-transportation-needs-in-one-place-300503903.html SOURCE Buster

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]