[August 14, 2017] New Sony In-Car Audio Takes Off with Enhanced Smartphone Connectivity and High Power Sound

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics announced today its XAV-AX200 and MEX-GS820BT in-car audio systems. As an enhancement to the XAV-AX100 receiver, the XAV-AX200 DVD receiver offers the latest technology to make the most out of long car journeys, while the MEX-GS820BT works as a high power in-car receiver. Both technologies include the latest smartphone connectivity with exceptional user interface to use on-the-go. XAV-AX200 Key Features Apple CarPlay *: A smarter, safer way to use iPhone on the road. CarPlay seamlessly integrates iPhones with the car audio's display and controls. Drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic conditions, and more while staying focused on the road.

*: A smarter, safer way to use iPhone on the road. CarPlay seamlessly integrates iPhones with the car audio's display and controls. Drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic conditions, and more while staying focused on the road. Android Auto™ ** : Android Auto extends the Android platform into the car in a way that's purpose-built for driving. With a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions, it's designed to minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road. It automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed.

: Android Auto extends the Android platform into the car in a way that's purpose-built for driving. With a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions, it's designed to minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road. It automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed. A newly included built-in DVD Player brings favorite tunes and entertainment to life on every adventure.

brings favorite tunes and entertainment to life on every adventure. 3-External Camera Input : This newly introduced feature allows passengers to see a selected image among 3 connected cameras. One input relates to the reverse while the other two can be selected manually.

: This newly introduced feature allows passengers to see a selected image among 3 connected cameras. One input relates to the reverse while the other two can be selected manually. SiriusXM Radio ready: Capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience.

Capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience. High Voltage Pre-out (4V) : Gives a powerful 4-volt signal that attains clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to the power amplifier.

: Gives a powerful 4-volt signal that attains clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to the power amplifier. Bluetooth® technology offers hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming between mobile devices and the receiver with touchscreen phone book.

technology offers hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming between mobile devices and the receiver with touchscreen phone book. 20Wx4 RMS /55Wx4 Max DRA2 with EXTRA BASS™ Circuitry ***: A built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4(max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS a 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC. The EXTRA BASS™ works to overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level.

***: A built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4(max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS a 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC. The EXTRA BASS™ works to overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level. Sound Optimization. The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments.

The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments. FLAC Audio File Compatible (via USB terminal only): Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality.

(via USB terminal only): Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality. A Clear and Responsive 6.4-inch Touch Screen features 'lighter touch' operation with optimal visibility.

features 'lighter touch' operation with optimal visibility. Configurable Steering Wheel Remote Input covers general command protocol, so no adaptors are necessary for signal conversion between steering wheel and the head unit. MEX-GS820BT Built-in Class-D Amp that gives an outstanding 100Wx4 Max/45Wx4 RMS that delivers incredible power in its compact size. The power supply block is optimally designed including choices of components and ideal circuit layout for low-noise, high efficient electric power transmission.

that gives an outstanding 100Wx4 Max/45Wx4 RMS that delivers incredible power in its compact size. The power supply block is optimally designed including choices of components and ideal circuit layout for low-noise, high efficient electric power transmission. Sophisticated Digital Signal Processing (DSP) function including time alignment enables drivers to freely adjust while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of the vehicle. The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates a more ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard.

function including time alignment enables drivers to freely adjust while creating a sound field ideal for the inside of the vehicle. The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates a more ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. Dual Bluetooth® Connection with One-touch NFC Pairing**** : Passengers get instant Bluetooth® pairing, connection/disconnection and activation of "Music Center," formerly SongPal, an Android/iOS app for smartphone integration with Sony car audio. Two devices can be connected at once.

: Passengers get instant Bluetooth® pairing, connection/disconnection and activation of "Music Center," formerly SongPal, an Android/iOS app for smartphone integration with Sony car audio. Two devices can be connected at once. Voice Control on Android™ Phones : Voice commands available to get directions, play music, and communicate with contacts when connected with Android smartphones.

: Voice commands available to get directions, play music, and communicate with contacts when connected with Android smartphones. Siri ® Eyes Free : This feature allows drivers to ask Siri to make calls, select and play music, hear and compose text messages, use Maps and get directions, read notifications, find calendar information, add reminders, and more.*****

® : This feature allows drivers to ask Siri to make calls, select and play music, hear and compose text messages, use Maps and get directions, read notifications, find calendar information, add reminders, and more.***** System Expansion with Sony's XB Series Speakers: Drivers can connect Sony's best-matching XB series "Full Range" EXTRA BASS speakers, ideally designed for Sony's head units with EXTRA BASS circuitry.

Drivers can connect Sony's best-matching XB series "Full Range" EXTRA BASS speakers, ideally designed for Sony's head units with EXTRA BASS circuitry. High Voltage Pre-out (5V): Sony's head unit with high voltage pre-out gives 5-volt signal, which realizes clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is used connecting to power amplifier.

Sony's head unit with high voltage pre-out gives 5-volt signal, which realizes clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is used connecting to power amplifier. SiriusXM Radio ready: capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience.

capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience. AOA 2.0 Compatible Dual USB Terminal: The USB terminal supports AOA 2.0 (Android Open Accessory Protocol 2.0) in addition to MTP (Media Transform Protocol) and MSC (Mass Storage Class) connections. AOA 2.0 allows to play back music through a variety of music smartphone apps.

The USB terminal supports AOA 2.0 (Android Open Accessory Protocol 2.0) in addition to MTP (Media Transform Protocol) and MSC (Mass Storage Class) connections. AOA 2.0 allows to play back music through a variety of music smartphone apps. Configurable Steering Wheel Remote Input covers general command protocol, so no adaptors are necessary for signal conversion between steering wheel and the head unit.

covers general command protocol, so no adaptors are necessary for signal conversion between steering wheel and the head unit. 2-zone Dynamic Color Illuminator: Passengers can choose illumination color from up to 35,000 variation to match in-car decor with the Dynamic Color Illuminator, which allows users to set display color separately from that for key illuminations.

Passengers can choose illumination color from up to 35,000 variation to match in-car decor with the Dynamic Color Illuminator, which allows users to set display color separately from that for key illuminations. Sound-synchronized Illumination: Brings dance club atmosphere to any car. Thanks to Sony's original beat sensing technology, the LED changes its color pulsing optimally to either sound pressure or back beat of the music for more enjoyable in-car decor.

Brings dance club atmosphere to any car. Thanks to Sony's original beat sensing technology, the LED changes its color pulsing optimally to either sound pressure or back beat of the music for more enjoyable in-car decor. High Contrast Vertical Alignment LCD Display: VA (Vertical Alignment) LCD realizes 5 times higher contrast and wider viewing angle than conventional screen, providing improved visibility. The XAV-AX200 and MEX-GS820BT will be available across North America by the end of the year. For more Sony news, visit www.sony.com/news.

