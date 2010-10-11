|
|[August 10, 2017]
|
New Product Digest: Health & Nutraceutical Drinks - Research and Markets
The "New
Product Digest: Health & Nutraceutical Drinks" report has
been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Get the lowdown on many dozens of notable launches from the health &
nutraceutical drinks category over the last year, in a handy bitesize
format. Understand the key innovation trends impacting your category at
a glance.
Reasons to Purchase:
-
Get inspired by the latest launches and discover new ideas to feed
into your own product development cycles.
-
Use key intelligence to shapen your strategy and boost revenues and
profitability.
What's Included:
-
Dozens of the most interesting recent product launches in the category
from across the globe
-
Detailed information on every product, including packshots, brands,
claims, product marketing, varieties and more
Category Definitions:
Health & Nutraceutical Drinks: All drinks excluding energy and sports
drinks that claim to have a health / functional benefit. Excludes
supplements in liquid form.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Key launches & insights
-
New product launches
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vntmss/new_product
