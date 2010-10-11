[August 10, 2017] New Product Digest: Health & Nutraceutical Drinks - Research and Markets

The "New Product Digest: Health & Nutraceutical Drinks" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering. Get the lowdown on many dozens of notable launches from the health & nutraceutical drinks category over the last year, in a handy bitesize format. Understand the key innovation trends impacting your category at a glance. Reasons to Purchase: Get inspired by the latest launches and discover new ideas to feed into your own product development cycles.

Use key intelligence to shapen your strategy and boost revenues and profitability. What's Included: Dozens of the most interesting recent product launches in the category from across the globe

Detailed information on every product, including packshots, brands, claims, product marketing, varieties and more Category Definitions:

Health & Nutraceutical Drinks: All drinks excluding energy and sports drinks that claim to have a health / functional benefit. Excludes supplements in liquid form. Key Topics Covered: Key launches & insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vntmss/new_product

