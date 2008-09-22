[August 09, 2017] New Survey Finds College Graduates Do Not Fear Social Media's Impact On Hiring

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Results released today from a survey1 of college students and recent graduates entering the job market indicate a shift in perspective toward social media and its impact on the hiring process. A majority of young job seekers are not afraid that their social media presence will negatively impact their chances of securing a job, in fact, some believe it just might benefit them. The survey of more than 1,000 20-25 year old recent and soon to be college graduates was conducted for WINGFINDER, the free personal strength assessment tool developed by Red Bull. Sixty-eight percent of survey respondents said they would never try to hide their social media accounts from potential employers. In addition, 86 percent stated they would not use a fake social media account to fool employers. These respondents assume their online activities can be easily reviewed and are aware that anything they share online should be appropriate for potential employers to uncover. Entrepreneurial graduates are confident that they can even turn party pictures into profit by promoting clubs, festivals, clothing, spirits and beverages. A new career asset, "having a large following on social media," didn't exist a decade ago. In 2017, 12 percent of respondents named this as a skill when asked what they had to offer employers. According to Dr. Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, a Professor of Business Psychology at University College London and Columbia University and whose work serves as the basis for theWINGFINDER assessment, this transparency is a boon for potential employers: "Social media provides a wealth of information for hiring managers. Specific strengths, personality traits and intelligence can all be gleaned from our online data trails." He adds, "If job seekers are openly sharing their social media profiles, they need to be cognizant of the message they are conveying to employers. Identifying one's own strengths and weaknesses through a tool like WINGFINDER can help build self-awareness and ensure users are showcasing their top skills." WINGFINDER is an assessment tool that was built from the idea that understanding strengths and weaknesses is the greatest way to drive career success. The tool provides users with immediate feedback outlining their areas of strength with individualized feedback. A tailored coaching plan, including strategies to help maximize strengths, is also included in each customized report. To learn more and take the WINGFINDER assessment, visit https://www.wingfinder.com. About WINGFINDER

WINGFINDER, which takes approximately 35 minutes to complete, isn't a typical autofill, click and yawn survey – it's a fast-paced, cognitive challenge and intellect workout. It's only fitting that users cool down afterward with post-test coaching by Red Bull athletes who share the same strengths. WINGFINDER's easy to read insights and action plan helps current and potential employees understand their strengths and weaknesses to better resolve conflicts, overcome hurdles, understand frustrations and take flight in their careers. Red Bull developed WINGFINDER as a modern alternative to traditional personality tests. WINGFINDER users receive two separate feedback reports: the first is a ten-page detailed personal feedback report which contains an analysis of their strengths, applicable advice, and coaching from professional athletes. A PASSPORT one-page version of the feedback report is also provided which can be sent alongside a CV to potential employers at the applicant's discretion. https://www.wingfinder.com/ 1Online survey of soon to graduate and recent college graduates in the United States and United Kingdom. Interviewing took place between May 10 and May 20, 2017. The sample included 1,010 qualified U.S. and 307 qualified U.K. respondents. Survey conducted by The Olinger Group for Red Bull WINGFINDER. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-finds-college-graduates-do-not-fear-social-medias-impact-on-hiring-300501887.html SOURCE Red Bull WINGFINDER

