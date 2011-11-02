[August 03, 2017] New York Red Bulls Team with Sony Electronics and KMH Integration To Upgrade Technology and Enhance Fan Experience

HARRISON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics and the New York Red Bulls have teamed to provide new A/V technology installed at Red Bull Arena, designed to expand the production quality of play-by-play coverage and the overall fan experience. KMH led the integration, which speeds the capture and distribution of audio and video streams before feeding them into state-of-the-art broadcast components. The newly integrated production workflow gives the Red Bulls the ability to share and distribute file-based content for baseband playout more efficiently, translating into an enhanced, more realistic fan experience inside the arena. "The technology upgrades we have made with Sony Electronics and KMH are part of the ongoing commitment to our fans to provide the best possible experience at Red Bull Arena," said Joe Stetson, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, New York Red Bulls. "Feedback from our supporters has been extremely positive thus far and we look forward to many more enhancements as the result of this collaboration." KMH and Sony worked with the Red Bulls to devise an upgrade plan with a mandate to improve production quality while staying within budget and finishing on time. KMH installed a new production switcher and joined with Sony leading systems and product training to enable Red Bulls technicians to be "up and running" in time for the start of the season in March 2017. The upgraded control room incorporates a variety of new technology from Sony, including HSC-100 studio and wireless cameras, the PWS-4500 production server, and MVS switchers. In addition: A Sony BRC camera installed high above the field's halfway line provides a unique birds-eye perspective.

Sony HSC-100 camcorders are used as "live" cameras" for home games, recording crowd shots and other footage for in-game playback, as well as pre-game ceremonies, halftime events and a mix of pre-produced material.

The Red Bulls are also safeguarding their new content creation capabilities using Sony's Optical Disc Archive technology. "The integration of complex components from several different manufacturers is seldom accomplished with plug-and-play ease," said Kevin Henneman, president of KMHAudio-Video Integration. "Our strong collaboration with Sony and the other vendors, along with the quality of their products, are key to the successful completion of complex projects like this." Deon LeCointe, Senior Manager for IP and Sports Solutions, Sony Electronics, added: "The Red Bulls are attracting a new type of sports fan, and our production technology -- from content acquisition to playout to storage -- is a perfect match for enhancing this fan experience." Besides Sony, other key components and manufacturers on the Red Bulls project include:

Fujinon lenses

Studio Network Solutions EVO SAN

Chryron Lyric Graphics system

RTS Zeus III Intercom

Avocent KVM System

New Technical Furniture Forecast Consoles About KMH Integration

KMH Audio-Video Integration, Inc., formed in 2005, is a full service systems integrator providing end-to-end solutions to both the broadcast and post productions environment and the professional sports, retail, financial, and educational business segments. Our experts deliver the highest quality of personalized service coupled with unmatched flexibility from a team that has more than 100 years of combined experience. We offer expertise in the areas of turn-key file based workflow for digital asset management systems, as well as project planning and management, architectural coordination, complete systems specifications and integration inclusive of design and engineering, staging, installation, programming, testing, commissioning, maintenance and support. For more information access http://kmh-integration.com/ About Sony Electronics

Sony Electronics' Professional Solutions Americas group develops and manufactures video and audio technologies and solutions for a range of professional applications. These include broadcast television and motion picture production, live event production, ENG/EFP, digital cinematography, and more. Sony professional technologies are used in a range of market segments including faith, healthcare, education, corporate, entertainment, simulation and sports, among others. Sony's HD, 2K and 4K production technologies for sports include cameras, switchers, servers, displays and more, and their capabilities extend to vision processing, audio, archive, storage and workflow tools that are currently in use at stadiums and arenas, by broadcasters, mobile operators, leagues and teams to capture, create and deliver content for live sporting events as well as the home viewer. The company champions the practical implementations of the latest technology and trends being embraced by the sports industry including 4K, IP, High Frame Rate, High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut. About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 22 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). They are one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, having competed in the league since it's founding in 1996. They currently play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. RBA, a state-of-the-art 25,000-seat stadium, is widely regarded as the top soccer-specific stadium in North America. The club is owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull GmbH for which the team is named. Contact:

