[August 01, 2017] New Array Networks NFV OS Takes Aim at Performance, Usability and Affordability

Array Networks Inc., the network functions platform company, today announces the immediate availability of its new Version 2.5 operating system for AVX Series Network Functions Platforms. The AVX (News - Alert) Series is a line of virtualized hardware appliances purpose-built to run networking and security virtual appliances (VAs) and virtual network functions (VNFs) while at the same time addressing the most pressing challenges to enterprise NFV adoption. Version 2.5 for AVX Series Network Functions Platforms is a direct response to market feedback from customers - indicating strong product satisfaction and a desire for continued development in the areas of performance, usability and affordability. Key advancements include: vSwitch Enhancement - Support for spanning tree protocol (STP), VLAN, multi-queue and port mirroring,as well as support for a unique and fixed MAC address for each virtual port. Multi-queue support allows network performance to scale as the number of vCPUs increases, while port mirroring enables traffic monitoring and inspection by third-party network functions.

Redesigned WebUI - Version 2.5 includes newly redesigned, sleek and user-friendly WebUI that supports service topology view with WYSIWYG editing and topology-based management. Version 2.5 also includes advanced VA management and monitoring functions including Web VNC console, VA status monitoring and management and detection of connection status between network functions.

Pay-As-You-Go License Packs - Available for Array virtual appliances such as the vAPV virtual ADC (News - Alert) and vxAG virtual SSL VPN, pay-as-you-go license packs enable incremental purchase of network functions in multiples of four. License packs allow network functions to be purchased in direct proportion to business demand and streamline the provisioning of multiple Array functions. "We are very excited to announce our first set of Network Functions Platform enhancements based on real-world production deployments," said James Kwon, Array's Senior Director of Product Management for Network Functions Platforms. "With Version 2.5, we are keeping with our strategy to systematically knock down inhibitors to enterprise and service provider NFV adoption. With these new features, Array's customers are seeing significant performance improvements, as well as OPEX and CAPEX benefits for a wide range of NFV use cases."

Array Networks, the network functions platform company, develops purpose-built systems for deploying virtual app delivery, networking and security functions with guaranteed performance. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array is poised to capitalize on explosive growth in the areas of virtualization, cloud and software-centric computing. Proven at over 5000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale.

