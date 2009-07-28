|
New Array Networks NFV OS Takes Aim at Performance, Usability and Affordability
Array
Networks Inc., the network functions platform company, today
announces the immediate availability of its new Version 2.5 operating
system for AVX
Series Network Functions Platforms. The AVX (News - Alert) Series is a line of
virtualized hardware appliances purpose-built to run networking and
security virtual appliances (VAs) and virtual network functions (VNFs)
while at the same time addressing the most pressing challenges to
enterprise NFV adoption.
Version 2.5 for AVX Series Network Functions Platforms is a direct
response to market feedback from customers - indicating strong product
satisfaction and a desire for continued development in the areas of
performance, usability and affordability. Key advancements include:
-
vSwitch Enhancement - Support for spanning tree protocol (STP),
VLAN, multi-queue and port mirroring,as well as support for a unique
and fixed MAC address for each virtual port. Multi-queue support
allows network performance to scale as the number of vCPUs increases,
while port mirroring enables traffic monitoring and inspection by
third-party network functions.
-
Redesigned WebUI - Version 2.5 includes newly redesigned, sleek
and user-friendly WebUI that supports service topology view with
WYSIWYG editing and topology-based management. Version 2.5 also
includes advanced VA management and monitoring functions including Web
VNC console, VA status monitoring and management and detection of
connection status between network functions.
-
Pay-As-You-Go License Packs - Available for Array virtual
appliances such as the vAPV virtual ADC (News - Alert) and vxAG virtual SSL VPN,
pay-as-you-go license packs enable incremental purchase of network
functions in multiples of four. License packs allow network functions
to be purchased in direct proportion to business demand and streamline
the provisioning of multiple Array functions.
"We are very excited to announce our first set of Network Functions
Platform enhancements based on real-world production deployments," said
James Kwon, Array's Senior Director of Product Management for Network
Functions Platforms. "With Version 2.5, we are keeping with our strategy
to systematically knock down inhibitors to enterprise and service
provider NFV adoption. With these new features, Array's customers are
seeing significant performance improvements, as well as OPEX and CAPEX
benefits for a wide range of NFV use cases."
About Array Networks (News - Alert)
Array Networks, the network functions platform company, develops
purpose-built systems for deploying virtual app delivery, networking and
security functions with guaranteed performance. Headquartered in Silicon
Valley, Array is poised to capitalize on explosive growth in the areas
of virtualization, cloud and software-centric computing. Proven at over
5000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading
analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for
next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. To learn
more, visit: arraynetworks.com.
