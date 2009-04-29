[July 31, 2017] New RICOH Streamline NX combines device and information management into powerful platform

MALVERN, Pa., July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced significant enhancements to its signature RICOH Streamline NX application aimed to bring even more of the processes workers use every day under its single, simple interface. These updates further drive efficiencies for businesses around the world, such as improved automation in scanning and indexing documents, streamlined access via simple user authentication and reduced waste from "orphaned prints." This is made possible by leveraging workflow, device and information management capabilities built directly into the software platform. Streamline NX was designed to meet the diverse needs of customers of all sizes – and to scale accordingly as those needs change. At a time when digital workplaces are growing rapidly, businesses tend to see an increasing adoption of disparate solutions to address specific needs. Streamline NX, available globally, enables users to work smarter by addressing those multiple needs with a single solution, helping reduce IT burden and simplify workers' everyday activities. By embracing the versatility and efficiency of Streamline NX, organizations only need to train workers to use one software solution for device management, print, copy, scan, fax and related workflows. Users can simply walk up to a device, swipe their ID card, and securely scan to a variety of destinations with optical character recognition and metadata or retrieve sensitive print jobs without risking leaving them on the output tray. The user-friendly software also makes it quick and easy for users to print directly from their mobile device. Cutomizable workflows can reduce formerly complex tasks to a few taps as employees easily move information where it needs to be, when it needs to be there, in the format in which it is needed. Streamline NX can support up to 100,000 devices on the core server, and with the ability to add up to 250 additional delegation servers, organizations can extend the solution's benefits to all relevant devices. This simplicity and security extends to how IT departments use Streamline NX, too. The software can generate a variety of in-depth usage reports that can provide key insights to guide decisions about group policy or resource allocation. Furthermore, devices and groups of devices can be easily monitored and managed in and outside the office, including via smartphones and tablets. For instance, settings for a group of multifunction printers (MFPs) can be set on one device and then pushed to the others, creating a familiar experience for users across the organization. Streamline NX can further aid efficiency by automatically redirecting jobs destined for offline devices to a similarly capable, online alternative; enforcing resource-conserving print policies; and imposing user- or project-specific budgetary account limits. Streamline NX is the on-ramp to bring documents and forms into an organization's digital processes, utilizing powerful optical character recognition (OCR) to create editable data files. Additionally, optional zonal OCR and bar code support can provide targeted data extraction to support predefined routing workflows. "Today, businesses have a solution for almost any document process need, but what we really need is one solution for every document process," said John Brophy, Vice President, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "For many workers, feeling overwhelmed by the information they monitor and manage has been replaced by feeling overwhelmed by how many monitoring and management solutions they have to now, in turn, monitor and manage. Streamline NX brings many of those solutions under one umbrella and, in many cases, improves on them. And as businesses grow, the application scales with them."

To learn more about the benefits of Streamline NX, watch this video. For details on Ricoh's full line of products, services and solutions that foster innovative and intuitive ways to get things done, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com. | About Ricoh | Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD).



