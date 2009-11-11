[July 27, 2017] New Express Gateway Open Source Initiative Simplifies APIs

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LunchBadger, an API Empowerment Platform, announces Express Gateway, a new open source initiative to build an open source API Gateway using Express.js and Express.js Middleware. With recent upticks in adoption of microservices, new challenges are ahead for developers and businesses who invest in building their own solutions instead of purchasing out-of-the-box platforms. Express.js has over 11 million downloads a month making it the single most popular web framework in Node.js, one of the largest and most popular open source platforms in the world. "Express is one of the key toolkits for building web applications and underpins some of the most significant projects that support Node.js, especially for enterprise development," said Mark Hinkle, Executive Director of the Node.js Foundation. "We are seeing more and more enterprise developers turning to Node as well as Express for microservices. Express Gateway gives these developers a great open source API to help them build out microservice architectures." Express.js is an open source, simple and minimalistic framework that maintains a rich ecosystem in conjunction with other popular technologies such as MongoDB, Angular, and Node.js (MEAN). For Developers building an API gateway, Express.js provides an easy means of customizing and extending the gateway to their businesses' specific needs in a unifiedplatform. "Micro-services running Serverless are going to define the next decade of computing powering mobile, IoT and AI," said Shubhra Kar, Vice President of Product & Digital Marketing at Joyent. "I believe LunchBadger has it's vision firmly aligned towards this new momentum shift and can surface as a major disruptor." Major companies such as Yandex, Uber, GoDaddy, Twitter and Accenture use Express.js in production level applications. However; there isn't a configurable and extensible, open source API gateway on the same platform.

"An API gateway built on Express.js is long overdue," said LunchBadger CEO Al Tsang. "We've heard countless testimonies from businesses who are demanding an open source solution as part of this equation. The API gateway is the heart of microservices orchestration and Express.js is the optimal core component for a gateway." Developers interested in getting more involved or in becoming a maintainer can visit www.express-gateway.io About Al Tsang

Al Tsang has been a technology practitioner for over two decades with enterprise and consumer experience at scale. Al's more recent venture is LunchBadger, a SaaS offering focused on API Empowerment - cloud native, holistic, lifecycle solutions for microservices and APIs. Prior to LunchBadger, he co-founded StrongLoop (acquired by IBM, 2015) as CTO to help bring new generation cloud technologies like Node.js to market. He created and spearheaded LoopBack the leading open source Node.js framework for enterprise APIs with his team. About LunchBadger Inc

LunchBadger, Inc. is a holistic microservices and API lifecycle company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2016, LunchBadger is the first API Empowerment platform designed to provide complete developer tooling, DevOps automation and business optimization for microservices and APIs in one seamless offering. The Express Gateway is utilized within LunchBadger to provide security, management and instrumentation features for microservices and APIs.

