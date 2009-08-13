ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Relic Brings Together Cloud and DevOps Leaders at FutureStack in New York
[July 26, 2017]

Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) today announced initial speakers and the preliminary agenda for its flagship two-day FutureStack event in New York, on September 13-14. Also announced, the company is introducing a New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform Associate Certification, with a special Application Performance Monitoring (APM (News - Alert)) certification course available to FutureStack attendees on September 12 (space is limited).

FutureStack brings together innovative teams who are responsible for building and running modern digital businesses (i.e., DevOps and operations teams, developers and solutions architects, business leaders and enterprise executives) for new perspectives on accelerating cloud adoption, performance-monitoring best practices, insights from industry thought-leaders and real-world success stories, trainings to boost New Relic product skills, and networking with peers.

"New York is the center of gravity for the media and retail industries and the home to a great number of our important partners and customers, so we're thrilled to bring our flagship FutureStack event to this great city," said Robson Grieve, CMO, New Relic. "We're seeing tremendous adoption of our Digital Intelligence Platform across industries and we're excited to connect with this community to network, inspire, and facilitate learning for attendees to help their critical digital initiatives succeed."

Featured FutureStack keynote speakers include:

  • Malcolm Gladwell, Author of five best-sellers, David and Goliath, What the Dog Saw, Outliers, Blink, and The Tipping Point
  • Ray Wang, Principal Analyst and CEO, Constellation Research
  • Lew Cirne, CEO and Founder, New Relic
  • Jim Gochee, Chief Product Officer, New Relic

Featured FutureStack speakers include:

  • Google (News - Alert) - Liz Fong-Jones, Site Reliability Engineer
  • GE - CK Rao, Sr. Director, Digital Operations; Disha Gosalia, Sr. Director, Customer Support, IOT Platform
  • Dunkin' Brands - Matt Kraft, Architect, Retail and Mobile Technology
  • Jet.com - Leo Gorodinski, VP Engineering, Core Platform
  • DraftKings - Mark DiAntonio, Director of Engineering
  • Airbnb - Cameron Tuckerman-Lee, Software Engineer; Melanie Cebula, Software Engineer
  • Appboy - Jon Hyman, Co-Founder & CTO
  • Red Hat (News - Alert) - Jared Sprague, Principal Software Engineer
  • AgileThought - Art Garcia, Sr. DevOps Engineer

FutureStack will feature four differentconference tracks: 1) DevOps and Reliability at Scale, 2) Digital Moments of Truth, 3) Observability and Analytics: How to Know What You Don't Know, and 4) New Relic University Hands-on Training.

FutureStack sponsors include xMatters, Sumo Logic, Moogsoft, Scaylr, and VividCortex. For information on sponsorship opportunities at FutureStack, email futurestack@newrelic.com.

New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform Associate Certification at FutureStack: September 12, 1-5 p.m.


As part of the newly introduced New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform Associate Certification, FutureStack attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to become certified New Relic APM power users. In preparation to take the online New Relic APM Associate Certification exam, FutureStack attendees may sign up for a special certification course on September 12, featuring an afternoon of instruction and learning the finer points of APM from New Relic's senior technical instructors. Space is limited; sign up when registering for FutureStack

FutureStack Event Details

  • When: September 13-14, 2017
  • Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
  • Registration: Tickets are now available
  • Early-bird Pricing: Early-bird tickets are available until July 31 for $495. Price goes up to $695 on August 1

All events, dates, prices, topics and speakers are subject to change without notice.

About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack and associate certification events, including topics, event details, pricing, and benefits of attending. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

