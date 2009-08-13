|
New Relic Brings Together Cloud and DevOps Leaders at FutureStack in New York
Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) today announced initial speakers and the
preliminary agenda for its flagship two-day FutureStack
event in New York, on September 13-14. Also announced, the company is
introducing a New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform Associate
certification course available to FutureStack attendees on September 12
certification course available to FutureStack attendees on September 12
(space is limited).
FutureStack brings together innovative teams who are responsible for
building and running modern digital businesses (i.e., DevOps and
operations teams, developers and solutions architects, business leaders
and enterprise executives) for new perspectives on accelerating cloud
adoption, performance-monitoring best practices, insights from industry
thought-leaders and real-world success stories, trainings to boost New
Relic product skills, and networking with peers.
"New York is the center of gravity for the media and retail industries
and the home to a great number of our important partners and customers,
so we're thrilled to bring our flagship FutureStack event to this great
city," said Robson Grieve, CMO, New Relic. "We're seeing tremendous
adoption of our Digital Intelligence Platform across industries and
we're excited to connect with this community to network, inspire, and
facilitate learning for attendees to help their critical digital
initiatives succeed."
Featured FutureStack keynote speakers include:
-
Malcolm Gladwell, Author of five best-sellers, David and Goliath, What
the Dog Saw, Outliers, Blink, and The Tipping Point
-
Ray Wang, Principal Analyst and CEO, Constellation Research
-
Lew Cirne, CEO and Founder, New Relic
-
Jim Gochee, Chief Product Officer, New Relic
Featured FutureStack speakers include:
-
Google - Liz Fong-Jones, Site Reliability Engineer
-
GE - CK Rao, Sr. Director, Digital Operations; Disha Gosalia, Sr.
Director, Customer Support, IOT Platform
-
Dunkin' Brands - Matt Kraft, Architect, Retail and Mobile Technology
-
Jet.com - Leo Gorodinski, VP Engineering, Core Platform
-
DraftKings - Mark DiAntonio, Director of Engineering
-
Airbnb - Cameron Tuckerman-Lee, Software Engineer; Melanie Cebula,
Software Engineer
-
Appboy - Jon Hyman, Co-Founder & CTO
-
Red Hat - Jared Sprague, Principal Software Engineer
-
AgileThought - Art Garcia, Sr. DevOps Engineer
FutureStack will feature four differentconference tracks: 1) DevOps and
Reliability at Scale, 2) Digital Moments of Truth, 3) Observability and
Analytics: How to Know What You Don't Know, and 4) New Relic University
Hands-on Training.
FutureStack sponsors include xMatters, Sumo Logic, Moogsoft, Scaylr, and
VividCortex. For information on sponsorship opportunities at
FutureStack, email futurestack@newrelic.com.
New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform Associate Certification at
FutureStack: September 12, 1-5 p.m.
As part of the newly introduced New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform
Associate Certification, FutureStack attendees will have the opportunity
to be among the first to become certified New Relic APM power users. In
preparation to take the online New Relic APM Associate Certification
exam, FutureStack attendees may sign up for a special certification
course on September 12, featuring an afternoon of instruction and
learning the finer points of APM from New Relic's senior technical
instructors. Space is limited; sign
up when registering for FutureStack
FutureStack Event Details
-
When: September 13-14, 2017
-
Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
-
Registration: Tickets are now available
-
Early-bird Pricing: Early-bird tickets are available until July
31 for $495. Price goes up to $695 on August 1
All events, dates, prices, topics and speakers are subject to change
without notice.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune
100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable
insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New
Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can
quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn
more at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack and associate
certification events, including topics, event details, pricing, and
benefits of attending. The achievement or success of the matters covered
by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current
assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial
risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may
cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking
statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's
financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this
press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC
from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K,
particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New
Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
