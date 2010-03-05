|
|[July 20, 2017]
|
New Study Finds Alabama Students Improve Test Scores Using Fuel Education's Stride
Since 2006, the Council
for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS), in partnership with the
Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), has provided schools
across Alabama with access to Stride™,
an award-winning adaptive digital learning solution from Fuel
Education® (FuelEd®), to improve student
outcomes and to better engage individual students in school. To test the
effectiveness of the program, the Auburn University Center for
Evaluation (ACE) analyzed ACT® Aspire® data for students using Stride
and compared it to scores of their matched peers. The study, "Data
Analysis and Evaluation of the Motivated Data Stride Computer-Online
Learning Program and its Impact on ACT Aspire Results," found Stride
was "successful during the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 school years in
improving academic achievement in targeted schools."
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005654/en/
Study on the Impact of FuelEd's Stride on Test Scores in Alabama (Photo: Business Wire)
Key findings from the study include:
-
Students who used Stride improved math benchmark pass rates by 15
percent compared to their demographically matched peers who improved
pass rates y 8 percent.
-
Students who used Stride improved reading benchmark pass rates by 10
percent whereas their peers showed no statistically significant change.
-
Students who used Stride and are economically disadvantaged improved
math pass rates by 23 percent whereas their peers showed no
statistically significant change.
-
African American students who used Stride and are economically
disadvantaged improved at a greater rate than their peers for math
pass rates (23 percent vs. 10 percent) and reading pass rates (18
percent vs. 13 percent).
-
Students who are in special education and used Stride improved reading
benchmark pass rates by 57 percent compared to an improvement of 33
percent by their matched peers.
The study states, "Overall, the evidence provided in this report
suggests that Stride is a valuable method of improving scores for any
student. However, those with the most to gain appear to receive the
greatest benefit from participation."
Charles A. Gardner, Ed.S., principal of Hokes Bluff Elementary School in
Etowah County, AL, and a 2016 NAESP Distinguished Principal, agrees that
Stride is effective for his students. "Stride gives students confidence
because it meets the student at his or her particular level of ability,"
said Gardner. "Students are motivated by the coin-based reward system
and the gaming component, and it is a great example of learning while
having fun. Additionally, we use Stride's data analytics in our monthly
data meetings to provide the teachers with important information
regarding student achievement. Stride reports are easily understood and
we can provide them to parents in parent/teacher conferences so that
parents can see their children's progress."
"Stride is appropriate for use in both classroom and after-school
settings," said Sean Ryan, General Manager at FuelEd. "More importantly
the ACE study suggests that when students interact with Stride's
engaging content, they are more likely to make greater academic gains
than their peers."
In Stride, students are motivated to master math, language arts,
reading, and science concepts by the prospect of earning "coins" they
can redeem for gaming time. A variety of content ensures students are
engaged and the adaptive question engine helps them focus on the
concepts they need to practice. The built-in assessments allow teachers
to gauge preparedness for end-of-course and end-of year tests and can
help track student performance and guide instructional intervention.
Stride is online so it can be accessed anytime, anywhere on a variety of
devices, including tablets and Chromebooks.
"The key findings from this research affirm the work of students,
teachers, administrators, and our CLAS Academic Specialists, as well as
validate the academic benefits of the Stride adaptive learning
platform," said Dr. L. Earl Franks, CAE, recently retired CLAS Executive
Director. "Furthermore, we are extremely honored and proud to be
affiliated with a program that provides these types of exceptional
results for Alabama students. We are also appreciative to the Alabama
Department of Education, the Alabama State Board of Education, and the
Alabama Legislature for providing much needed at-risk funding to assist
those students and schools who need it most."
Fuel Education will host a webinar on Stride on Tuesday, July 25, 2017
at 3:30 pm ET. Register here: http://online.fueleducation.com/StrideWebinar-Reg.html.
To learn more about Stride, visit fueleducation.com/stride.
About Fuel Education
Fuel Education® partners with school districts to fuel
personalized learning and transform the education experience inside and
outside the classroom. The company provides innovative solutions for
pre-K through 12th grade that empower districts to implement successful
online and blended learning programs. Its open, easy-to-use Personalized
Learning Platform, PEAK™, enables teachers to customize courses using
their own content, FuelEd courses and titles, third-party content, and
open educational resources. Fuel Education serves more than 2,000 school
districts, offering one of the industry's largest catalogs of K-12
digital curriculum, certified instruction, professional development, and
educational services. To learn more, visit fueleducation.com
and Twitter.
©2017 Fuel Education LLC. All rights reserved. Fuel Education,
FuelEd, and Stride are trademarks of Fuel Education LLC or its
affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective
owners.
