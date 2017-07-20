|
|[July 19, 2017]
|
New Splunk Research Finds Declining Confidence in Public Sector IT Operations
Splunk
Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), provider of the leading software platform for
real-time Operational Intelligence, today unveiled the results of the
2017 Splunk (News - Alert) Public Sector IT Operations Survey. The Ponemon Institute
survey of nearly 1,250 global public sector IT decision makers and
managers revealed that public sector organizations undergoing digital
transformation are losing confidence in IT Operations' ability to manage
the influx of new technologies and evolving citizen and mission
expectations. Despite the rising complexity of IT, respondents see
promise in DevOps to help achieve future mission success. Download the
full 2017
Splunk Public Sector IT Operations Survey on the Splunk website.
The survey polled a wide range of public sector IT professionals from
national and local government agencies, national security, emergency
services, higher education institutions, and aerospace and defense. A
converging host of factors and trends including constantly shifting
budgets, changing regulatory compliance and modernization initiatives
have contributed to declining confidence, but emerging technologies
focused on automation and increased visibility are helping public sector
organizations today. Among the key findings, at least 60 percent of
respondents felt as or less confident in carrying out their
responsibilities in the following areas than they did 12 months ago:
-
Handling the scale and complexity of IT operations
-
Assuring performance and availability to consistently meet
service-level agreements
-
Pinpointing root-causes and sources of failure quickly
-
Ensuring efficiency of IT operations
-
Migrating workloads and applications to the cloud
"The confidence gap we are seeing maps to other industry and government
technology trends including growing public scrutiny, ever-present
resource limitations and rapidly increasing expectations of technology
by end-users. There's never been a more important time for public sector
organizations to embrace analytics to help them face and overcome these
challenges with data," said Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder, Ponemon
Institute. "It's a challenging time to work in government IT, but there
are plenty of reasons to be hopeful for the future. It's not surprising
public sector IT leaders are looking to analytics, cloud and DevOps to
help accelerate IT performance and management."
IT Operations in Constant, Reactive Fire Drill Mode Due to Silos and
Lack of Visibility
The survey also highlighted reasons for the overall loss of confidence
across the ublic sector. Respondents felt that siloed IT systems and
technologies, and an inability to integrate those systems (72 percent),
were keeping them in a constant reactive state rather than being able to
proactively plan for the future. IT managers also cited the lack of
end-to-end visibility (73 percent) and too many alerts and
false-positives (55 percent) among the biggest threats to service
delivery along with a lack of skills, expertise and resources to
effectively accomplish their jobs. Even where analytics tools were in
place, most respondents felt they were ineffective at helping quickly
pinpoint issues and determine root causes (78 percent).
As a result of limited visibility, overly manual processes and alert
fatigue, the survey also found that the average system outage took 44
hours to resolve, while requiring 12.5 staff members to restore
operational status to IT systems. This extended length of time and
confusion often puts IT operators further underwater as they struggle to
find the balance of executing day-to-day operations while setting
long-term proactive IT strategy.
Optimism About New Tech
Despite a current lack of confidence, public sector IT operators see an
optimistic future for increased adoption of DevOps, with roughly half of
respondents anticipating increased spending devoted to it (46 percent)
over the next 12 months. Additionally, respondents were encouraged by
new network visibility and machine learning technologies and
capabilities, saying they could have a major impact on improving and
strengthening IT operations in the future.
"There's no question that a lack of visibility is a major factor shaking
the confidence of IT operations staff and management," said Kevin Davis,
vice president of public sector, Splunk. "A majority of IT decision
makers do not think or are unsure if challenges such as IT
troubleshooting, service monitoring, security and business and mission
analytics can be addressed using a single set of data. Splunk has helped
many of our customers realize this and ultimately become more analytics
driven. By giving our customers the ability to ingest data once and use
it across their IT infrastructure, public sector organizations can get
ahead of IT modernization programs, ultimately helping them embrace
digital transformation."
Splunk experts will be available to discuss survey findings in deeper
detail at Black
Hat 2017 (booth #1254) as well as at .conf2017,
Splunk's annual conference in Washington, D.C., taking place from
September 25-28, 2017.
Methodology
The Ponemon Institute (News - Alert) surveyed 1,227 decision makers and operations
staff across federal civilian agencies (31 percent), federal defense and
intelligence agencies (29 percent), state and local government agencies
(18 percent), higher education institutions (9 percent), and federal
systems integrators including aerospace and defense contractors (13
percent). The margin of error was 3.8 percent at a 95 percent confidence
level. The survey polled IT workers and leaders from IT organizations of
at least 100 people or more and was conducted on behalf of Splunk
through online interviews in May 2017.
