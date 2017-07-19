|
New Research Reveals Buy-Side Firms Investment in Data, Cloud and Emerging Tech to Improve Insights and Drive Growth
Sapient
Consulting, an integrated network leveraging technology to enable
transformation across industries, today announced new research to
understand how emerging technologies are transforming data management at
buy-side firms.
New technologies and techniques are increasingly being adopted to drive
greater insights, revenue and business efficiencies. The development of
the cloud, big data and new database structures are at the heart of
digital transformations that promise to redefine organizations'
strategies around data insights.
The research, conducted in conjunction with WBR Research, revealed where
firms are currently investing their IT budgets, as well as how and where
they anticipate IT spend will evolve over the next five years. Based on
a survey of 99 senior decision makers, a number of trends emerged,
including:
-
Developing technologies: big data technology including Hadoop and
NoSQL are winning the largest share of IT budgets, followed closely by
cloud. The move toward streaming databases is one of the
transformational trends currently in play within the industry.
-
Cloud adoption accelerating: 29% of respondents stated their firms
will have adopted the public cloud in two years, 42% within three
years and 67% within five years. Interest is relatively spread across
four diverse uses of the cloud - Platform as a Service (PaaS), Data as
a Service (DaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a
Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) - suggesting the industry is open minded to all its
potential uses.
-
Visualization comes to the fore: Visualization is critical to gain
value from big data investments, and holds applicaions for meeting
regulatory challenges, gaining a single model of client behavior. With
such broad applications, it's not surprising that data visualization
is the most invested technology type.
-
Moving past compliance: As pressure to meet regulatory standards
focuses on data, the promise of transitioning into a fully
business-driven unit is acting as a catalyst for the integration of
emerging technologies. However, this process is only just starting,
with 42% of respondents beginning to scale data management and elevate
the data practice in the eyes of key stakeholders.
"We conducted the survey to examine the trajectory of the data
management function as it is transformed by cloud and other developing
technologies and found organizations are investing heavily in emerging
technologies to create better scalability, insights and opportunities,"
commented Chirag Shah, vice president at Sapient Consulting. "It is also
apparent that there is still a way to go in this evolution. Over the
next five years we will see a broader and deeper use of public cloud, as
well as machine learning and AI, delivering greater insight at scale
through stronger analytical tools."
The major survey findings can be found on the Sapient
Consulting site.
