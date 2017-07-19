[July 12, 2017] New Research Reveals Buy-Side Firms Investment in Data, Cloud and Emerging Tech to Improve Insights and Drive Growth

Sapient Consulting, an integrated network leveraging technology to enable transformation across industries, today announced new research to understand how emerging technologies are transforming data management at buy-side firms. New technologies and techniques are increasingly being adopted to drive greater insights, revenue and business efficiencies. The development of the cloud, big data and new database structures are at the heart of digital transformations that promise to redefine organizations' strategies around data insights. The research, conducted in conjunction with WBR Research, revealed where firms are currently investing their IT budgets, as well as how and where they anticipate IT spend will evolve over the next five years. Based on a survey of 99 senior decision makers, a number of trends emerged, including: Developing technologies: big data technology including Hadoop and NoSQL are winning the largest share of IT budgets, followed closely by cloud. The move toward streaming databases is one of the transformational trends currently in play within the industry.

Cloud adoption accelerating: 29% of respondents stated their firms will have adopted the public cloud in two years, 42% within three years and 67% within five years. Interest is relatively spread across four diverse uses of the cloud - Platform as a Service (PaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) - suggesting the industry is open minded to all its potential uses.

Visualization comes to the fore: Visualization is critical to gain value from big data investments, and holds applicaions for meeting regulatory challenges, gaining a single model of client behavior. With such broad applications, it's not surprising that data visualization is the most invested technology type.

Moving past compliance: As pressure to meet regulatory standards focuses on data, the promise of transitioning into a fully business-driven unit is acting as a catalyst for the integration of emerging technologies. However, this process is only just starting, with 42% of respondents beginning to scale data management and elevate the data practice in the eyes of key stakeholders. "We conducted the survey to examine the trajectory of the data management function as it is transformed by cloud and other developing technologies and found organizations are investing heavily in emerging technologies to create better scalability, insights and opportunities," commented Chirag Shah, vice president at Sapient Consulting. "It is also apparent that there is still a way to go in this evolution. Over the next five years we will see a broader and deeper use of public cloud, as well as machine learning and AI, delivering greater insight at scale through stronger analytical tools." The major survey findings can be found on the Sapient Consulting site.

