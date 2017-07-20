[July 11, 2017] New DENSO RC8A Robot Controller

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Robotics has announced a new RC8A robot controller that adds DENSO Safety Motion — which allows creation of virtual fences around the robot — to the list of advanced-performance features and functions already available with the previous RC8 model. "As people and robots work more and more closely together, especially with the trend toward collaborative robots, new safety solutions are required," said Peter Cavallo, robotics sales manager, DENSO Products & Services Americas, Inc. "Our Safety Motion function ensures that working environments stay safe for humans without compromising productivity." Safety Motion uses two optical sensors, one at the top and one at the bottom of the cell, to detect an approaching operator and control the speed of the robot accordingly. The sensors create virtual safe zones that trigger an incremental reduction in the speed of the robot to safe levels depending on the distance of the operator. When the operator reaches the closest zone, the robot reduces its motor torque and slows down sufficiently to allow the operator to safely interact with it, or stops entirely. As soon as the operator leaves, the robot automatically starts running at normal speed again, minimizing stoppage time. With a footprint of only 12.5 x 14 inches and a height of only 3.69 inches, the RC8A continues the previous model's standing as the world's smallest industrial robot controller in the 3-kW output class. The compact size saves valuable factory floor space and facilitates integration. DENSO's ORiN open-resource interface networking system allows the RC8A to communicate with over 100 different types of devices. The controller's wide range of communications interfaces includes 100 Base-T Etherne, mini/hand I/O, RS-232C and USB as standard, with CC-Link, DeviceNet, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, parallel discrete I/O, Profibus and Profinet as optional. A Microsoft Windows-based graphical user interface reduces robot setup time. ISO and UL safety compliance allows global deployment. Optional accessories include a teaching pendant with a large, 7.5-inch color touchscreen, a mini pendant with a 128 x 64 pixel LCD display, up to two additional axes and conveyor tracking. DENSO's Wincaps III 3-D simulation software allows offline programming and remote monitoring of robot operation.

For more information about the RC8A robot controller, visit http://densorobotics.com/products/rc8a. DENSO is the world's largest manufacturer — and user — of small assembly robots, employing over 18,000 of its robots in its own facilities. Over 77,000 additional DENSO robots are used by other companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.densorobotics.com. About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics, information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs more than 150,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled US$40.4 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com

or visit our media website at http://www.globaldenso.com/en/newsreleases/media-center/. About DENSO in North America

In North America, DENSO employs more than 22,000 people at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 14,000 people in California, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arkansas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$9.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.densocorp-na.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-denso-rc8a-robot-controller-300484979.html SOURCE DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.

