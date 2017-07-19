[July 05, 2017] New York & Company Exceeds Fundraising Goal for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

New York & Company (NYSE: NWY) continues its long-standing partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® after a successful spring fundraising campaign. New York & Company exceeded its goal by raising $1.2 million for St. Jude, increasing the Company's fundraising efforts to nearly $25 million to date. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. "I am proud of all New York & Company associates and customers who contributed to the success of this campaign. I sincerely thank each member of our community who participated and I look forward to our continued partnership with St. Jude," says Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer, New York & Company. "We are a company known for celebrating and appreciating women, especially when considering 93 percent of our associates are women. It is an honor to continue this mission by also supporting children and families." Since the partnership started in 2008, the Company has become one of St. Jude's most devoted partners. This spring, New York & Company entities, including stores, outlet locations, its e-commerce website and the brand's headquarters, accepted donations to help support the fight against childhood cancer. The multi-channel campaign was the third of its kind at New York & Company. Following the first successful campaign in 2015, St. Jude recognized New York & Company for launching an effective program supplementing their pre-existing campaigning efforts with the "Proprietary Campaign of the Year Award." "When I visited St. Jude and saw everything they can offer patients and their families it truly put into perspective how our hard work directly impacts the hospital's mission," says John Worthington, President and Chief Operating Officer, New York & Company. "At St. Jude, families do not have to worry about paying for treatment or travel. I'm proud that New York & Company associates and customers can help ease this burden for families already going through an extremely difficult time." New York & Company looks forward to continuing campaign efforts with the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in September and the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign beginning in November. About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc. is a leading omni-channel women's fashion retailer designing on-trend and versatile collections at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate over 400 retail and outlet locations nationwide while also growing a substantial e-commerce business. Its branded merchandise, including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union, is sold exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com. About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (News - Alert) (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (News - Alert) (@stjude). View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005860/en/

