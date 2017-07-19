|
New York & Company Exceeds Fundraising Goal for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
New York & Company (NYSE: NWY) continues its long-standing partnership
with St.
Jude Children's Research Hospital® after a successful
spring fundraising campaign. New York & Company exceeded its goal by
raising $1.2 million for St. Jude, increasing the Company's fundraising
efforts to nearly $25 million to date. St. Jude is leading the way the
world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other
life-threatening diseases.
"I am proud of all New York & Company associates and customers who
contributed to the success of this campaign. I sincerely thank each
member of our community who participated and I look forward to our
continued partnership with St. Jude," says Greg Scott, Chief Executive
Officer, New York & Company. "We are a company known for celebrating and
appreciating women, especially when considering 93 percent of our
associates are women. It is an honor to continue this mission by also
supporting children and families."
Since the partnership started in 2008, the Company has become one of St.
Jude's most devoted partners. This spring, New York & Company entities,
including stores, outlet locations, its e-commerce website and the
brand's headquarters, accepted donations to help support the fight
against childhood cancer.
The multi-channel campaign was the third of its kind at New York &
Company. Following the first successful campaign in 2015, St. Jude
recognized New York & Company for launching an effective program
supplementing their pre-existing campaigning efforts with the
"Proprietary Campaign of the Year Award."
"When I visited St. Jude and saw everything they can offer patients and
their families it truly put into perspective how our hard work directly
impacts the hospital's mission," says John Worthington, President and
Chief Operating Officer, New York & Company. "At St. Jude, families do
not have to worry about paying for treatment or travel. I'm proud that
New York & Company associates and customers can help ease this burden
for families already going through an extremely difficult time."
New York & Company looks forward to continuing campaign efforts with the
St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in September and the St. Jude Thanks
and Giving® campaign beginning in November.
About New York & Company
New York & Company, Inc. is a leading omni-channel women's fashion
retailer designing on-trend and versatile collections at a great value.
The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now
operate over 400 retail and outlet locations nationwide while also
growing a substantial e-commerce business. Its branded merchandise,
including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union, is sold
exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world
understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other
life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer
Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to
children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall
childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the
hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the
overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won't
stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the
discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors
and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more
children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment,
travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is
helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org,
liking St. Jude on Facebook (News - Alert) (facebook.com/stjude)
and following us on Twitter (News - Alert) (@stjude).
