New SAFE Sens TrakStation® Pricing, Software Bundle

SEATTLE, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cell Storage, Inc. (BCSI), a world leader in pH sensing technologies, today announced significantly reduced pricing along with a new standalone software bundle for the SAFE Sens TrakStation® and TrakPod® non-invasive and continuous pH monitoring technology for IVF Incubators. "BCSI continues to improve the value delivered to the IVF community. This price reduction makes it even more affordable for labs to upgrade from labor intensive point in time measurement solutions to the latest calibration free, user-friendly, automated, continual, non-invasive pH monitoring technology," said Russ Aldrich, CEO of BCSI. In addition, BCSI announced the availability of a stand-alone software license for TrakStation Software to monitor up to eight (8) chambers using a customer supplied Windows PC running Windows 8.0, 8.1 or 10 or Macintosh running Mac OSX 10.8 or later. "For customers who want to reclaim their capital investment in lab computers, our software only product allows installation and use of TrakPods with those systems. Our goal is to offer affordable customized solutions for all labs who want to move to the future of pH monitoring." Aldrich said. BCSI will be demonstrating the ew enhanced ASUS tablet TrakStation and our stand alone software bundle at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) show at Booth G55 in Geneva, Switzerland from 2 – 5 July 2017. For further details, a product demonstration or quote, please visit www.safesens.com, call +1 (425) 654-8445, email ph@safesens.com or contact your local distributor. TrakStation and TrakPod are the latest generation of continuous pH monitoring laboratory instruments from BCSI. The TrakStation has the capability of monitoring and logging pH data from one (1) to eight (8) chambers simultaneously. The system provides lab managers or clinicians with assurance of a stable incubator pH environment throughout the five (5) to seven (7) day IVF cycle. In contrast to systems that spot monitor pH, this unique surrogate continuous pH monitoring approach does not require opening and closing of incubator doors, thus allowing an uninterrupted incubation cycle and promoting better outcomes for IVF procedures.

The system requires no expensive calibration or adjustments during usage. Each disposable sensor lasts the entire 7-day cycle and is replaced between cycles. A reusable QC alignment tool adjusts the instrument to factory specifications in under ten (10) seconds after each cycle is complete; the QC alignment tool is replaced annually. About BCSI (www.safesens.com)

Blood Cell Storage Inc. (BCSI), based in Seattle, Washington, is an international laboratory instrument and medical devices company. BCSI's patented technology and products benefit patients, clinicians, researchers, pathologists and doctors. In addition to IVF monitors, the company's fluorescent dyes, micro-fluidics, nucleic acid extraction capabilities and automated systems reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. BCSI is represented in over twenty (20) countries world-wide and has OEM relationships with Astec, Labotect and Esco Medical. For more information, please contact:

Russ Aldrich

Blood Cell Storage, Inc.

425-654-8449

russ.aldrich@safesens.com

