New Executives Strengthen Contrast Security's Leadership in Self-Protecting Software

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, the first company to enable self-protecting software, today announced the addition of three senior leaders focused on driving continued company growth and satisfying increased customer demand for Contrast's award winning technology. Over the past year, Contrast has grown its enterprise customer base across all vertical sectors, launched new products and been recognized with awards for innovation and visionary leadership in the cybersecurity market. "$1.2 trillion will be spent in 2017 by enterprises on digital transformation. Digital transformation comes down to software, and that new software must be protected from cyberattacks and breaches. Contrast's revolutionary approach together with the market opportunity has helped us attract all-star talent." said Alan Naumann, CEO of Contrast Security. "The industry is waking up to the fact that Contrast is doing something no one is able to do, and I'm very excited to have Ann, Mike and Jeremy contributing their unique talents and strengths to helping us realize Contrast's vision." As the new vice president of finance, Ann Germany brings more than fifteen years in senior financial management roles building organizations, systems and processes in support of high-growth, rapidly scaling businesses i the SaaS/PaaS, cloud and big data sectors. Her background also includes private company finance, accounting and operations as well as Big 4 public accounting audit and tax experience at Ernst & Young. Mike McCormick joins Contrast as vice president of channel with a track record of growing enterprise software sales and channel programs at large technology companies including Dell and Symantec. He will be expanding Contrast's channel program, building partnerships and helping customers secure their business. As vice president of strategic alliances, Jeremy Carlson has nearly 20 of years of experience driving sales, business development and product marketing success in the enterprise software and security industries. Most recently, Jeremy was vice president of business development for Cyphort and he has held senior leadership roles at Appthority, Blue Coat and Symantec.

In 2017, Contrast Security has already been recognized with the following awards and honors: Winner of the SC Magazine Award for Rookie Security Company of the Year

Top 10 finalist at the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox

Jeff Williams named CTO of the Year by Info Security Products Guide

named CTO of the Year by Info Security Products Guide Rated as #1 in the Visionary Quadrant in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

