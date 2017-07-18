|
New Video From The Elijah Interfaith Institute Features Religious Leaders Issuing a Coordinated End of Ramadan/Eid el Fitr Message: Make Friends Across Religions
JERUSALEM, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 60 of the World's Most Prominent Religious leaders, issued a common greeting for the end of the Ramadan and celebration of Eid el Fitr calling for making friends across religions.
On the list are such notables as the Dalai Lama, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Patriarch Bartholomew, Cardinal Schonborn, Sri Sri Ravi Sankar and many others, affiliated with the Elijah Board of World Religious Leaders (see Board leaders here). Prominent Muslim leaders joined the message of good wishes across religions. The message issued jointly and through individual offices throughout the world reads:
As the Muslim community finishes celebrating the month of Ramadan and prepares for the feast of Eid el Fitr, we wish to send a message of friendship and unity across religions. We recall with great appreciation the recent appeal to make friends that many of us had the honor to be a part of. A message of friendship across religions is our sincere wish to one and all, Muslims and non-Muslims, and we are happy to recall this message on the occasion of the end of Ramadan and the celebration of the Eid. Friendship and unity are our vision for humanity and as religious leaders we pray that our followers, followers of other religions and even those who do not follow any religion at all, will all help disseminate this spirit of friendship and unity. We are aware of the fact that leaders of different faiths are sending this message out at the same time. At this time in humanity's history, when divisions seem to grow ever wider, this message of unity is our sincere wish and fervent hope for the wellbeing of all.
The leaders' message recalls the just released call for friendship across religions in which they, as well as Pope Francis, Israeli Chief Rabbi David Lau and the Grand Mufti of Egypt, took part.
It is the first time ever that such an appeal is made as a common religious teaching and is in many ways a novelty in religious teaching. The present Eid message is the first time religious leaders of different traditions issue a coordinated message.
For further information, please visit the press section on http://www.elijah-interfaith.org or send your interview request/questions to: Press.MakeFriends@gmail.com
Participating Leaders (bios on www.elijah-interfaith.org)
Buddhist leaders
H.H. the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, India
Jan Chozen Bays, USA
Ven. Norman Fischer, USA
Dharma Master Hsin-Tao, Taiwan
Ven. Bhikkhuni Kusuma, Sri Lanka
Ven. Prof. Jinwol Sunim, Korea
Ven. Sayadaw Ashin Nyanissara, Myanmar
Ven. Khandro Rinpoche, India
Ven. Phradharmakosajarn, Thailand
Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, India
Ven. Karma Lekshe Tsomo, USA
Ven. Chan Khong
Christian leaders
Archbishop Hilarion Alfeyev, Russia
Archbishop Aram Atesyan, Turkey
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Turkey
Bishop Josiah Fearon, Nigeria
Prior Isabelle Flye-Saintmarie, Israel
Rev. Prof. David Ford, UK
The Most Rev. Frank T. Griswold, Former Presiding Bishop, USA
Katharine Henderson, USA
Dimitra Koukoura, Greece
Bishop Lennart Koskinen, Sweden
His Eminence Metropolitan Nikitas Lulias, USA
Archbishop Boutrous Mouallem, Israel
The Very Reverend June Osborne, England
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Austria
Cardinal Telesphore Placidus Toppo, India
Archbishop Justin Welby of Catnerbury, UK
Abbot Primate Notker Wolf OSB, Italy
Jewish leaders
Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, Israel
Rabbi David Bigman, Israel
Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, Israel
Rabbi Menachem HaCohen, Romania
Rabbi Arthur Green, USA
Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, Russia
Prof. Rabbi Richard Marker, USA
Rabbi Michael Melchior, Israel
Rabbi David Rosen, Israel
Gilla Rosen, Israel
Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, England
Chief Rabbi Shmuel Rene Sirat, France
Rabbi Abraham Skorka, Argentine
Rabbi Awraham Soetendorp, The Netherlands
Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, UK
Hindu leaders
Swami Agnivesh, India
Swami Amarananda, Switzerland
Sudhamani Mata Amritananda Mayi (Amma), India
Swami Atmapriyananda, India
Chandra Swami, India
Swami Chidananda, India
Swami Rameshwarananda Giri, Spain
Acharya Shrivatsa Goswami, India
Karshni Swami Sri Gurusharananand, India
Sister Jayanti, UK
Swami Ramdev, India
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, India
Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh, England
Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, India
Swami Suhitananda, India
Muslim leaders
Sheikh Muhammad Nur Abdallah, USA
Sayyed Jawad al-Khoei, Iran
Dr. Yihya Mossa Basha, USA
Grand Mufti Dr. Mustafa Ceric, Bosnia
Imam Plemon El Amin, USA
Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, India
Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, USA
Sheikh Muhammad Hisham Kabbani, USA
Dr. Wahidudin Khan, India
Sayyid Fadhil Milani, UK
Dr. Adamou Ndam Njoya, Cameroon
Sayyid Hassan Qazwini, US
Imam Abduljalil Sajid, UK
Dr. Ahmed Taoufiq, Morocco
Sheikh Hamza Yusuf, USA
Dr. Muhammad Suheyl Umar, Pakistan
Contact Person:
Alon Goshen-Gottstein
+972-52-640-6060
gogo@elijah.org.il
