[June 26, 2017] New Video From The Elijah Interfaith Institute Features Religious Leaders Issuing a Coordinated End of Ramadan/Eid el Fitr Message: Make Friends Across Religions

JERUSALEM, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 60 of the World's Most Prominent Religious leaders, issued a common greeting for the end of the Ramadan and celebration of Eid el Fitr calling for making friends across religions. On the list are such notables as the Dalai Lama, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Patriarch Bartholomew, Cardinal Schonborn, Sri Sri Ravi Sankar and many others, affiliated with the Elijah Board of World Religious Leaders (see Board leaders here). Prominent Muslim leaders joined the message of good wishes across religions. The message issued jointly and through individual offices throughout the world reads: As the Muslim community finishes celebrating the month of Ramadan and prepares for the feast of Eid el Fitr, we wish to send a message of friendship and unity across religions. We recall with great appreciation the recent appeal to make friends that many of us had the honor to be a part of. A message of friendship across religions is our sincere wish to one and all, Muslims and non-Muslims, and we are happy to recall this message on the occasion of the end of Ramadan and the celebration of the Eid. Friendship and unity are our vision for humanity and as religious leaders we pray that our followers, followers of other religions and even those who do not follow any religion at all, will all help disseminate this spirit of friendship and unity. We are aware of the fact that leaders of different faiths are sending this message out at the same time. At this time in humanity's history, when divisions seem to grow ever wider, this message of unity is our sincere wish and fervent hope for the wellbeing of all. The leaders' message recalls the just released call for friendship across religions in which they, as well as Pope Francis, Israeli Chief Rabbi David Lau and the Grand Mufti of Egypt, took part. It is the first time ever that such an appeal is made as a common religious teaching and is in many ways a novelty in religious teaching. The present Eid message is the first time religious leaders of different traditions issue a coordinated message. For further information, please visit the press section on http://www.elijah-interfaith.org or send your interview request/questions to: Press.MakeFriends@gmail.com Participating Leaders (bios on www.elijah-interfaith.org) Buddhist leaders

H.H. the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, India

Jan Chozen Bays, USA

Ven. Norman Fischer, USA

Dharma Master Hsin-Tao, Taiwan

Ven. Bhikkhuni Kusuma, Sri Lanka

Ven. Prof. Jinwol Sunim, Korea

Ven. Sayadaw Ashin Nyanissara, Myanmar

Ven. Khandro Rinpoche, India

Ven. Phradharmakosajarn, Thailand

Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena, India

Ven. Karma Lekshe Tsomo, USA

Ven. Chan Khong

Christian leaders

Archbishop Hilarion Alfeyev, Russia

Archbishop Aram Atesyan, Turkey

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Turkey

Bishop Josiah Fearon, Nigeria

Prior Isabelle Flye-Saintmarie, Israel

Rev. Prof. David Ford, UK

The Most Rev. Frank T. Griswold, Former Presiding Bishop, USA

Katharine Henderson, USA

Dimitra Koukoura, Greece

Bishop Lennart Koskinen, Sweden

His Eminence Metropolitan Nikitas Lulias, USA

Archbishop Boutrous Mouallem, Israel

The Very Reverend June Osborne, England

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Austria

Cardinal Telesphore Placidus Toppo, India

Archbishop Justin Welby of Catnerbury, UK

Abbot Primate Notker Wolf OSB, Italy Jewish leaders

Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, Israel

Rabbi David Bigman, Israel

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, Israel

Rabbi Menachem HaCohen, Romania

Rabbi Arthur Green, USA

Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, Russia

Prof. Rabbi Richard Marker, USA

Rabbi Michael Melchior, Israel

Rabbi David Rosen, Israel

Gilla Rosen, Israel

Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, England

Chief Rabbi Shmuel Rene Sirat, France

Rabbi Abraham Skorka, Argentine

Rabbi Awraham Soetendorp, The Netherlands

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, UK Hindu leaders

Swami Agnivesh, India

Swami Amarananda, Switzerland

Sudhamani Mata Amritananda Mayi (Amma), India

Swami Atmapriyananda, India

Chandra Swami, India

Swami Chidananda, India

Swami Rameshwarananda Giri, Spain

Acharya Shrivatsa Goswami, India

Karshni Swami Sri Gurusharananand, India

Sister Jayanti, UK

Swami Ramdev, India

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, India

Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh, England

Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, India

Swami Suhitananda, India Muslim leaders

Sheikh Muhammad Nur Abdallah, USA

Sayyed Jawad al-Khoei, Iran

Dr. Yihya Mossa Basha, USA

Grand Mufti Dr. Mustafa Ceric, Bosnia

Imam Plemon El Amin, USA

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, India

Dr. Muzaffar Iqbal, USA

Sheikh Muhammad Hisham Kabbani, USA

Dr. Wahidudin Khan, India

Sayyid Fadhil Milani, UK

Dr. Adamou Ndam Njoya, Cameroon

Sayyid Hassan Qazwini, US

Imam Abduljalil Sajid, UK

Dr. Ahmed Taoufiq, Morocco

Sheikh Hamza Yusuf, USA

Dr. Muhammad Suheyl Umar, Pakistan Contact Person:

