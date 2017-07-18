|
|[June 23, 2017]
|
New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Worldwide Digital Transformation Consulting and Systems Integration Service Providers
International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the release of a
new study, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation Consulting and Systems
Integration Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (US41523517), which
evaluates consulting and systems integration providers catering to the
worldwide Digital Transformation (DX) space.
The 10 vendors evaluated in the study are Accenture, Cognizant,
Deloitte, EY, HCL, IBM, KPMG, NTT DATA, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC),
and Wipro.
This IDC MarketScape provides technology buyers with insight into
services providers' strengths and challenges and assesses which
providers might be the best fit for their DX journey.
A few key findings from the IDC MarketScape include:
When buyers were asked, what characteristics were required for a DX
consulting and systems integration (C&SI) services project to be
successful at a worldwide level, the top two characteristics were
"ability to achieve desired business outcomes" and "ability to transform
critical business processes for digital solutions".
Across all 38 strategies and capabilities assessed, the "employee
management strategy" and "offering or functionality roadmap" attributes
were rated most highly, on average, across all DX professional service
providers.
The strategy attribute that received the lowest mean scores overall was
"delivery model."
"With customers expecting to achieve business outcomes, create
innovative solutions that produce results, and transform business
processes upon implementation of a Digital Transformation solution,
digita implementation services providers must focus on a balanced
portfolio that not only offers digital technology implementation
solutions, but also caters to customers' business process transformation
needs," says Ali
Zaidi, research director, IT
Consulting and Systems Integration Business Strategies at IDC.
For more information about this study, contact Ali Zaidi at azaidi@idc.com.
About IDC MarketScapes
IDC
MarketScapes are the IT industry's premier vendor assessment tool,
providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market
assessments of IT suppliers. IDC MarketScapes mitigate supplier risk by
providing an accurate and consistent assessment of suppliers'
characteristics, behavior, and capabilities.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of
market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information
technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With
more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and
local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in
over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals,
business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based
technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives.
Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data
Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data, and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
