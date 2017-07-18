New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Worldwide Digital Transformation Consulting and Systems Integration Service Providers

International Data Corporation ( IDC (News - Alert) ) today announced the release of a new study, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Transformation Consulting and Systems Integration Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (US41523517), which evaluates consulting and systems integration providers catering to the worldwide Digital Transformation (DX) space.

The 10 vendors evaluated in the study are Accenture, Cognizant (News - Alert) , Deloitte, EY, HCL, IBM, KPMG, NTT DATA, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Wipro.

This IDC MarketScape provides technology buyers with insight into services providers' strengths and challenges and assesses which providers might be the best fit for their DX journey.

A few key findings from the IDC MarketScape include:

When buyers were asked, what characteristics were required for a DX consulting and systems integration (C&SI) services project to be successful at a worldwide level, the top two characteristics were "ability to achieve desired business outcomes" and "ability to transform critical business processes for digital solutions".

Across all 38 strategies and capabilities assessed, the "employee management strategy" and "offering or functionality roadmap" attributes were rated most highly, on average, across all DX professional service providers.

The strategy attribute that received the lowest mean scores overall was "delivery model."

"With customers expecting to achieve business outcomes, create innovative solutions that produce results, and transform business processes upon implementation of a Digital Transformation solution, digita implementation services providers must focus on a balanced portfolio that not only offers digital technology implementation solutions, but also caters to customers' business process transformation needs," says Ali Zaidi, research director, IT Consulting and Systems Integration Business Strategies at IDC.

