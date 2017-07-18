|
|[June 22, 2017]
|
New Screen Coating Makes Reading in Sunlight a Lot Easier. The Secret? Moth Eyes.
Screens on even the newest phones and tablets can be hard to read
outside in bright sunlight. Inspired by the nanostructures found on moth
eyes, researchers have developed a new antireflection film that could
keep people from having to run to the shade to look at their mobile
devices.
The antireflection film exhibits a surface reflection of just .23
percent, much lower than the iPhone's (News - Alert) surface reflection of 4.4 percent,
for example. Reflection is the major reason it's difficult to read a
phone screen in bright sunlight, as the strong light reflecting off the
screen's surface washes out the display.
Researchers led by Shin-Tson Wu of the College of Optics and Photonics,
University of Central Florida (CREOL),
report on their new antireflection coating in Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research.
"Using our flexible anti-reflection film on smartphones and tablets will
make the screen bright and sharp, even when viewed outside," said Wu.
"In addition to exhibiting low reflection, our nature-inspired film is
also scratch resistant and self-cleaning, which would protect touch
screens from dust and fingerprints."
The new film contains tiny uniform dimples, each about 100 nanometers in
diameter (about one one-thousandth of the width of a human hair). The
coating can also be used with flexible display applications such as
phones with screens that fold like a book, which are expected to hit the
market as soon as next year.
Inspired by nature
Many of today's smartphones use a sensor
to detect bright ambient light and then boost the screen's brightness
level enough to overcome the strong surface reflection. Although this
type of adaptive brightness control can help improve readability, it
also drains battery power. Other methods for solving the sunlight
visibility problem have proved difficult to implement.
Looking for a simpler approach to improve screen readability outside,
the researchers turned to nature. The eyes of moths are covered with a
pattern of antireflective nanostructures that allow moths to see in the
dark and prevent eye rflections that might be seen by predators.
Because other research groups have experimented with using moth-eye-like
nanostructures to reduce the sunlight reflected off the surface of solar
cells, Wu and his team thought the same technique might also work on
mobile screens.
"Although it is known that moth-eye structures can reduce surface
reflection, it is relatively difficult to fabricate an antireflection
film with this nanostructure that is large enough to use on a mobile
phone or tablet," said Guanjan Tan, first author of the paper. "Because
the structures are so small, a high-resolution and high-precision
fabrication technique is necessary."
The researchers developed a fabrication technique that uses
self-assembled nanospheres to form a precise template that can be used
to create the moth-eye-like structure on a coating. The simplicity and
precision of this process allowed fabrication of the intricate structure
in a film large enough to apply to a mobile screen.
The researchers also created a computational model to simulate the
optical behavior of the coatings. After showing that the model
accurately represented experimental results, the researchers used it to
optimize the size of the moth-eye nanostructures to achieve the best
performance.
Seeing in the sunlight
Tests of the film after optimization
showed that when viewed in sunlight, glass covered with the new film
exhibited a more than four-fold improvement in contrast ratio - the
difference between the brightest white and darkest black. When viewed in
the shade, glass with the new film showed about a ten-fold improvement
in contrast ratio. The researchers also used standard industrial
procedures to test its flexibility as well as its anti-scratch and
self-cleaning capabilities.
"Our measured results indicate the moth-eye-like antireflection film
shows excellent optical behavior and mechanical strength," said Jun-Haw
Lee of National Taiwan University, a key member of the research team.
"Our film provides an efficient and low-cost method to reduce the
surface reflection and improve the sunlight readability of mobile
devices."
The researchers are now working to further improve the anti-reflection
film's mechanical properties, including finding the best balance of
surface hardness and flexibility, to make the film surface rugged enough
for long-term use on touch screens. They are also using the simulation
model to further optimize the moth-eye structure's shape and size to
obtain even better optical performance than ever thought possible.
Paper: G. Tan, J.-H. Lee, Y.-H. Lan, M.-K. Wei, L.-H. Peng, I.-C.
Cheng, S.-T. Wu, "Broadband Antireflection Film with Moth-eye-like
Structure for Flexible Display Applications," Optica, Volume 4,
Issue 7, 678-683 (2017).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.4.000678
About Optica
Optica is an open-access, online-only journal dedicated to the
rapid dissemination of high-impact peer-reviewed research across the
entire spectrum of optics and photonics. Published monthly by The
Optical Society (OSA), Optica provides a forum for pioneering
research to be swiftly accessed by the international community, whether
that research is theoretical or experimental, fundamental or applied. Optica
maintains a distinguished editorial board of more than 40 associate
editors from around the world and is overseen by Editor-in-Chief Alex
Gaeta, Columbia University, USA. For more information, visit Optica.
About The Optical Society
Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional
organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders
who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate
achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned
publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality
research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its
extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more
information, visit osa.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005715/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]